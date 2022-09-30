Read news from:
Austria
PARIS

Paris gives ultimatum on e-scooter ‘misuse’

Paris has given operators of electric scooter fleets one month to come up with measures to limit reckless riding, pell-mell parking and other "misuses" or risk a loss of their licences, city hall has announced - the latest move in a long-running battle between the city and e-scooters.

Published: 30 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Like many major cities, Paris is grappling with how to enforce safe practices for the electric scooters (known in French as trottinettes), promoted as a non-polluting alternative to cars or crowded public transport.

Critics say they are just as often used for joy rides that menace pedestrians, pointing to regular accidents and casting doubt on the environmental bona fides of batteries with short lifespans.

“All options are on the table, including an end of contracts” that expire next February, deputy mayor David Belliard said after a meeting with the three firms authorised to operate in the French capital.

Given the exasperation over “misuses,” city officials are questioning the “cost-benefit analysis” as well as the environmental cost of the roughly 15,000 e-scooters currently on the streets, he said.

Dozens of operators flooded the streets with free-floating rental fleets in 2018, leading to chaotic scenes of overturned or misparked scooters littering sidewalks.

That led the city to allow just three operators — Tier, Lime and Dott — and limit speeds to 20 km/h or even 10 km/h in dense zones, while setting up dedicated parking spots.

But some youths find it hard to resist doubling up on the devices — in theory a no-no — and scooters are often left on sidewalks or even found in the Seine River.

E-scooters and other “personal electric transportation vehicles” caused 236 accidents in Paris during the first half of this, a jump of 52 percent from the period last year, according to police data.

In France overall, 24 people died while using one last year.

“We’re very confident in our ability to respond” to the city’s demands, a spokeswoman for Tier told AFP.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Paris officials to run emergency exercise simulating a 50C day in the city

As the climate crisis pushes temperatures ever higher, officials in Paris are preparing a simulation of the day when the mercury tops 50C, in order to prepare the city's emergency response.

Published: 29 September 2022 12:42 CEST
This simulation, which was announced on Wednesday, is set to take place in October 2023, and it would plunge two parts of one arrondissement (which has not yet been decided) into the fictitious scenario to test the city’s capacity to respond to such a crisis. 

The current temperature record in Paris is 42.6C, which was set during the heatwave of 2019, but experts predict that the record is unlikely to remain unbroken for much longer.  

According to Deputy Mayor of Paris, Penelope Komitès, the city wants to be able to anticipate the next disaster.

“[Paris] has withstood various crises in recent years,” she said to French daily Le Parisien. The public official referenced past disasters, such as the flood of the Seine in 2018, Notre-Dame catching on fire, along with widespread protests and social movements.

“What will be the next crisis?” she said.

Public authorities hope to expand upon and move beyond the city’s first “action plan,” which was adopted in 2017.

The heatwave simulation would allow the city to test its emergency response capacity, namely deployment of cool rooms, shaded areas and other measures. It would also allow public officials to gauge and predict the reactions of Parisians amid a disastrous heatwave of 50C. 

“We have survived crises, but they can happen again,” Komitès said to Le Parisien. Her goal is not for the simulation to provoke anxiety, but instead to prepare the city to mobilise in such an event. 

According to RTL, on Wednesday, the greater Paris region also presented its plan to adapt the community “to the effects of climate change”.

Valérie Pécresse, the regional representative, referenced plans for “1,000 fountains” and the creation of “a network of climate shelters.”

Additionally, the region has set a target of increasing its green space by 5,000 hectares by 2030. The targets of this plan would include priority urban spaces: schoolyards, parking lots, squares, as well as cemeteries.

In 2003, the country suffered a historic heatwave that resulted in at least 14,000 heat-related deaths. Since then, France and its cities have begun adapting to rising temperatures by working to increase green space, provide ‘heat

An analysis from the BBC in 2021 found that “the number of extremely hot days every year when the temperature reaches 50C has doubled since the 1980s.”

This will not be the first simulation activity to anticipate or help the public become aware of rising temperatures. 

In 2014, meteorologist Evelyne Dhéliat gave a ‘fake forecast’ pretending that the year was 2050. The temperatures on her map however, ended up being eerily close to those France has seen regularly since 2019.

