TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Why France is facing an autumn of strikes and how Brexit derailed Eurostar

Our Talking France podcast is back with a new episode that ranges from the mussel beds of Brittany to the mushroom fields of south west France - via the controversial subject of pension reform, the woes of the Eurostar and a certain fashion-conscious French minister.

Published: 29 September 2022 11:15 CEST
PODCAST: Why France is facing an autumn of strikes and how Brexit derailed Eurostar

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and journalist Gen Mansfield, while writer James Harrington joins us from south west France and political expert John Lichfield from Normandy. 

We start by tackling the thorny subject of pension reform – Emmanuel Macron is pushing ahead with a second attempt to reform the French pension system, but the last one led to the longest transport strikes since 1968.

We have a look at whether we're headed for more strikes and why Macron is determined to do it anyway.

We have a look at whether we’re headed for more strikes and why Macron is determined to do it anyway.

John told us: “I think pension reform is unfinished business for Macron and he I think has come to see it as the key to all other reforms, which in a sense it it. 

“It’s also become a sort of sea serpent that he has to slay to prove that he is still able to do something in his second term, despite not having an overall majority in parliament.”

After a damming letter from the CEO of Eurostar was published we take a look at the problems of the international train service, and whether they’re likely to be resolved soon.

From Paris’ only vineyard to troubles in the mussel beds of Brittany we’re taking in some French news, as well as talking about one French minister’s choice of jumper, and why it’s important.

Also Gen and Emma debate the relative merits of France’s Vendée and Brittany resorts and Ben reveals the French word that is the bane of his life. 

You can listen to Talking France on Spotify, Google podcasts or Apple, and you can find all previous episodes HERE. 

PODCAST: French hunters and the alcohol problem and Macron’s woes at home

Our Talking France podcast is essential listening for anyone following French news or just wanting to learn more about France. In our latest episode we discuss energy, hunting,

Published: 23 September 2022 10:18 CEST
Updated: 26 September 2022 16:03 CEST
PODCAST: French hunters and the alcohol problem and Macron's woes at home

In our new episode of Talking France – a podcast in which our team at The Local, including French politics expert John Lichfield, discuss all things French, we look at the main talking points in France this week.

To listen now just CLICK HERE or scroll down to the player in this article below.

We explain the new French government website ministers want us to sign up to and why it might help avoid power cuts this winter. We’ll examine how skiing in the Alps or Pyrenees might be different for winter holidaymakers this year and whether all the money the French government is ploughing into cycling will improve safety.

With the help of John Lichfield we’ll discuss the crisis on the French left brought about by claims and admissions of domestic abuse by two prominent figures. 

Is this the beginning of the end for the seemingly invincible Jean-Luc Mélenchon?

“It’s never been possible to criticise Mélenchon internally within his own party, but it is now,” John Lichfield tells Talking France.

And John will also look at the contrast between the struggles of President Emmanuel Macron at home and his strong showing on the international stage, not least with his powerful speech at the UN this week.

Macron is strong and forthright abroad but lost and depressed at home, John tells the podcast.

On a lighter note we’ll delve into the French tradition of afternoon snacking, the one “meal” of the day when the French – or at least the kids – can anyway without eating absolute “crap”.

Talking France is a free podcast open to all. 

And always feel free to email us with feedback at [email protected]

