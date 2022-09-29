PODCAST: Why France is facing an autumn of strikes and how Brexit derailed Eurostar

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson and journalist Gen Mansfield, while writer James Harrington joins us from south west France and political expert John Lichfield from Normandy.

We start by tackling the thorny subject of pension reform – Emmanuel Macron is pushing ahead with a second attempt to reform the French pension system, but the last one led to the longest transport strikes since 1968.

We have a look at whether we’re headed for more strikes and why Macron is determined to do it anyway.

John told us: “I think pension reform is unfinished business for Macron and he I think has come to see it as the key to all other reforms, which in a sense it it.

“It’s also become a sort of sea serpent that he has to slay to prove that he is still able to do something in his second term, despite not having an overall majority in parliament.”

After a damming letter from the CEO of Eurostar was published we take a look at the problems of the international train service, and whether they’re likely to be resolved soon.

From Paris’ only vineyard to troubles in the mussel beds of Brittany we’re taking in some French news, as well as talking about one French minister’s choice of jumper, and why it’s important.

Also Gen and Emma debate the relative merits of France’s Vendée and Brittany resorts and Ben reveals the French word that is the bane of his life.

You can listen to Talking France on Spotify, Google podcasts or Apple, and you can find all previous episodes HERE.