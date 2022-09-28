Marseille to host James Joyce event as part of two-year European Ulysses celebration

Inspired by Joyce’s epic masterpiece, which in turn was inspired by Homer’s Odyssey, the €3m ULYSSES European Odyssey project is, organisers say, the largest and longest-ever artistic project to celebrate the remarkable novel.
Although the events in the novel take place on a single day in Dublin, events in this multi-national celebration will take place in 18 cities in 16 countries across Europe right up to June 2024, with Paris also holding events later in the year.
The project has brought together museums, theatre groups, a civic environmental project, festivals, cultural and tourism government authorities, and independent artists and curators in the visual and performing arts and film.
On October 1st, Marseille will host a special performance of We all fall / Récit on a theme of immigration and integration at Ateliers Jeanne Barret, near the gateway to the Quartiers du Nord.
Members of the public are invited to participate in the performance, which will feature powerful stories from asylum seekers collected by the artists during a year-long research period, as it takes place. Images from the event will become the heart of an exhibition in the venue.
Guest speakers at a meal and symposium following the event include writer Valerie Manteau, a former contributor to satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and 2018 winner of the Prix Renaudot and immigration lawyer, Chloé Fraisse-Bonnaud.
Two of the ambitious two-year event’s organisers, Sean Doran and Liam Browne, said: “We hope that ULYSSES European Odyssey’s creative journey over the next two years will zigzag – as did Homer’s Odysseus and Joyce’s Leopold Bloom – into a wider Europe of shared debate and performances that will shine a light on human complexity, develop new international partnerships, offer cross-border solutions and stimulate new active citizenship between the arts and society.” For more information about the event log on to the website here.
