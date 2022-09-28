‘All lights green’ for Paris Olympics opening ceremony on River Seine

“All the lights are green to organise this ceremony in good security conditions,” an aide to President Emmanuel Macron told reporters ahead of a top-level meeting to discuss preparations.

There had “never been a question” of abandoning the idea which was first announced by Macron himself, the aide added.

The French president is to chair a meeting with ministers, security forces, sports officials and the heads of Paris local authorities on Thursday to review the plans.

The opening ceremony on July 26th, 2024, is not set to take place as is customary in the athletics stadium, but be celebrated with a flotilla down the river Seine.

The original plan was for an armada of 200 boats and some 600,000 spectators, but organisers are under pressure to scale down these ambitions.

Paris’ Olympics also face financial pressure, with the cost of energy and inflation rising sharply and Macron insisting “the Games must finance the Games.”

The aide confirmed that France was still discussing with the International Olympic Committee “if savings could be made” on some events and sites.

Paris was aiming to be the most energy-efficient and cost-effective possible, creating a “new model” for the competition, the aide added.

