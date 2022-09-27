Read news from:
French minister advises: ‘Wear a turtleneck sweater this winter’

France's finance minister has branched out into fashion advice - suggesting that Frenchmen wear "turtleneck sweaters" rather than ties this winter, in order to help save energy.

Published: 27 September 2022 13:12 CEST
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire says he will ditch the tie this winter. Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP

Bruno Le Maire, interviewed on Tuesday by France Inter radio, said: “You will no longer see me with a tie but with a turtleneck. And I think it will be very good, it will allow us to save energy.”

He was commenting on the government’s energy-saving plans for the winter, which include limiting the heating in public buildings and government ministries to a maximum of 19C.

Households are also advised not to turn their heating up above 19C, but for private individuals this is voluntary. There are also exceptions to the rules for public buildings such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Le Maire is not the only European politician to give an energy-saving lead through fashion – this summer Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez announced that he would no longer wear ties to the office, although in his case this was to keep cool as Spain imposed limits on air-conditioning.

France’s plan for sobriété enérgetique (energy-saving) will be revealed in full in October, but involves public buildings and businesses making cuts to their energy usage, while households are advised – although not required – to do likewise. France intends to cut its total energy usage by 10 percent this winter in order to avoid the risk of blackouts since Russia has cut off its gas supplies.

POLITICS

Why the French prime minister is being sued over speed bumps

Three French ministers, including the Prime Minister, are being sued over 'too high' speed bumps by a motoring organisation which claims they endanger safety and increase pollution.

Published: 27 September 2022 10:30 CEST
Why the French prime minister is being sued over speed bumps

The association “For a Serene and Sustainable Mobility” (Pour une mobilité sereine et durable) has filed a complaint against French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, along with Minister of Environment Christophe Béchu and Minister of Transport Clément Beaune, for endangerment and inaction, according to reporting by Ouest France.

The organisation’s lawyer, Rémy Josseaume, said that the subject of their complaint is the “general laxity” with which speed bumps have been implemented across the country.

The group also cited an increase in pollution as a result of the non-standard bumps, which explains why the ministers of transport and environment were targeted in the grievance.

According to RTL, the organisation has previously attempted to file complaints over “approximately 450,000 speed bumps of all types that do not comply with the regulations.” This most recent complaint has been filed with the Court of Justice of the Republic, accusing the ministers of “deliberately endangering the lives of others.”

The association cites a study conducted over the summer, which found that at least a third of French speed bumps are out of compliance. 

“There are particular consequences linked to noise problems, issues with cracks in certain houses” said Josseaume said to RTL. “These are extremely significant nuisances for fuel consumption and in terms of CO2 emissions.”

These findings have been supported by the Drivers Defence League found that “standard speed bumps increase fuel consumption by 10.5 to 13 percent; whereas, non-standard ones increase consumption by 26 to 28 percent,” the group told Ouest France in 2021.

“For a Serene and Sustainable Mobility” hopes to see all of the non-compliant speed bumps fixed, meaning that they should not exceed ten centimetres in height, four metres in length, and that they should only be installed zones where the speed limit is below 30km/h. 

In addition to the complaint citing endangerment, Josseaume also told RTL that an appeal was filed against the State with the administrative court over inaction and a “serious failure to meet its obligations to combat pollution.” 

