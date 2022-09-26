For members
ENERGY
Reader Question: Why has the price of fuel for log-burners doubled in France?
The cost for one tonne of the wood pellets used to power wood-burners or stoves has doubled since the beginning of 2021.
Published: 26 September 2022 16:50 CEST
This picture taken on September 8, 2022 in Melesse, western France, shows wood pellets. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
POLITICS
Income tax, property grants and cigarettes: What’s in France’s 2023 budget?
France's finance minister has unveiled the government's financial plans for the next year, and says that his overall aim is to 'protect' households in France from inflation and rises in the cost of living - here's what he announced.
Published: 26 September 2022 15:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments