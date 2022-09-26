On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Read news from:
From strikes and political storms to festivals of films, music and staying up all night, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 26 September 2022 09:10 CEST
The Nuit Blanche is back in France this week. Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Monday

Budget – the 2023 Budget is presented to the Council of Ministers, marking the beginning of what is likely to be an extremely stormy passage through the various stages of parliament for the Macron government’s first budget since the loss of its overall parliamentary majority.

Pension reform – Emmanuel Macron is also expected this week to convene a meeting with his ministers over the controversial subject of further reform to the pension system. He has vowed to push ahead with the thorny issue, despite the loss of the majority.

Fashion week – If you’re in Paris, expect things to take a turn for the fashionable as Women’s Fashion Week begins.

Biarritz festival – beginning in the southern town of Biarritz is the 31st festival of Latin American music.

Tuesday

Hospital strike – Three of the largest unions representing hospital workers have called for industrial action to protest at working conditions and pressure on services – as is normal for health workers’ strikes, this will consist of protests and demonstrations rather than staff walking out of hospitals.

Zemmour case – extreme right pundit and failed presidential candidate Eric Zemmour faces the courts in Paris over alleged racial abuse.

Wednesday

Abortion demo – the international day dedicated to the right to abortion will be marked with demonstrations of support in Paris.

Dinard festival – opening day of the Festival of British film held in Dinard, Brittany.

Thursday

General strike call – the CGT union is calling for a general walk-out across the country in protest at the rising cost of living, backed by some left-wing groups. Some Paris transport workers will also strike, but full details of how big the strikes will be and which services will be affected are expected soon.

Borne in Berlin – Prime minister Elisabeth Borne travels to Berlin to meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Friday 

Nuit Blanche – This is an annual, all-night arts celebration across the country. Museums, exhibits and other cultural centres stay open all night for visitors to come free-of-charge. As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, cities across France are planning a wide range of events. You can see what your local area is doing for Nuit Blanche by checking your mairie’s website. This year it will run from Friday to Sunday.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From presidential business to strike action and a musical street party, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 19 September 2022 09:53 CEST
On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

Macron in London – Emmanuel Macron travels to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mairies across France have been advised to fly their flags at half mast or keep them rolled up on Monday.

Tuesday

Income tax payment – It’s deadline day for income tax and social security contributions for anyone whose tax payments are not deducted automatically and those who do not pay online. For France’s wealthiest tax payers, Tuesday is also the first deadline for the IFI property wealth tax for those who prefer to pay online. Direct debit payments will be taken from accounts on September 26th. The next IFI wealth tax deadline is November 15th.

UN General Assembly – President Macron is due to make a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Public Transport – a second Metro line in Rennes opens on Tuesday – and travel will be free for the first eight days. When Line B opens, some three-quarters of the city’s population will live within 600m of a Metro station.

Wednesday

World Peace Day – Since 1981, September 21 has marked the United Nations’ annual World Peace Day promoting the ideals of peace, by observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire in conflict zones. In France, events take place on the day in more than 50 cities, while marches are also planned for the weekend.

Thursday

Ecowatt app launch – due for its launch on Thursday is the Ecowatt app, which is intended to help consumers monitor France’s electricity consumption over the winter. The app will list three levels of consumption – green (everything is fine), orange (electricity usage is high, action from individuals to cut their power usage are welcomed) and red (usage is very high, risk of power cuts if consumption is not lowered). The app will also send text alerts at periods of high usage.

READ ALSO Revealed: The worst-case scenario for blackouts in France this winter

Health and social work strike – The CGT union has called on members in health and social care areas to strike on Thursday in protest over staffing levels, which may affect some services. It is the first of two strike days called by the union – the second, focusing on wages, will be on September 29th.

Friday

Marseille International Fair – Nearly 1,000 exhibitors gather at Parc Chanot, ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the annual international trade fair, which showcases the best and most innovative businesses France’s second city has to offer. Stands feature leisure, food and drink, automotive, and health and well-being firms based in and around Marseille. The event opens on Friday and runs until October 3rd.

Saturday

Techno Parade Paris – This annual one-day celebration of music of the electronic kind in the capital attracts hundreds of thousands of fans, parade through the streets, in the company of a dozen or so floats.

Sunday

Paris-Versailles road race – this 16km run takes in two great French landmarks, starting at the Eiffel Tower and finishing opposite the Palace of Versailles. It usually attracts around 25,000 runners.

Hunting season – The hunt season has already opened in most départements of France, but it gets under way on Sunday September 25th in the Cher, l’Eure-et-Loir, l’Indre, Loir-et-Cher, Manche, Orne, and Sarthe

