On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Budget – the 2023 Budget is presented to the Council of Ministers, marking the beginning of what is likely to be an extremely stormy passage through the various stages of parliament for the Macron government’s first budget since the loss of its overall parliamentary majority.

Pension reform – Emmanuel Macron is also expected this week to convene a meeting with his ministers over the controversial subject of further reform to the pension system. He has vowed to push ahead with the thorny issue, despite the loss of the majority.

Fashion week – If you’re in Paris, expect things to take a turn for the fashionable as Women’s Fashion Week begins.

Biarritz festival – beginning in the southern town of Biarritz is the 31st festival of Latin American music.

Tuesday

Hospital strike – Three of the largest unions representing hospital workers have called for industrial action to protest at working conditions and pressure on services – as is normal for health workers’ strikes, this will consist of protests and demonstrations rather than staff walking out of hospitals.

Zemmour case – extreme right pundit and failed presidential candidate Eric Zemmour faces the courts in Paris over alleged racial abuse.

Wednesday

Abortion demo – the international day dedicated to the right to abortion will be marked with demonstrations of support in Paris.

Dinard festival – opening day of the Festival of British film held in Dinard, Brittany.

Thursday

General strike call – the CGT union is calling for a general walk-out across the country in protest at the rising cost of living, backed by some left-wing groups. Some Paris transport workers will also strike, but full details of how big the strikes will be and which services will be affected are expected soon.

Borne in Berlin – Prime minister Elisabeth Borne travels to Berlin to meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Friday

Nuit Blanche – This is an annual, all-night arts celebration across the country. Museums, exhibits and other cultural centres stay open all night for visitors to come free-of-charge. As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, cities across France are planning a wide range of events. You can see what your local area is doing for Nuit Blanche by checking your mairie’s website. This year it will run from Friday to Sunday.