France wants ‘respect’ for human rights and abortion in Italy after far-right victory

“Obviously we will be attentive, with the president of the European Commission, that these values of human rights, the respect of one another, notably the respect of abortion rights, are respected by all,” Borne told BFM television.
But Borne declined to comment directly on the strong showing for Meloni’s Brotherhood of Italy party on Sunday, which should see the eurosceptic populist party secure a majority in both houses of parliament.
“I am not going to comment on the democratic choice of the Italian people,” she said.
EXPLAINED Is Brothers of Italy a far-right party?
Meloni, head of the Brotherhood of Italy party, has said she will maintain the country’s abortion law, which allows terminations but permits doctors to refuse to carry them out.
Yet she has raised alarm among women’s rights advocates by saying she wants to “give to women who think abortion is their only choice the right to make a different choice.”
Her party has also pledged new steps to defend and promote Europe’s “Judeo-Christian” roots, prompting concern among minority groups.
