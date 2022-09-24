Read news from:
French energy giant makes major new investment in Qatar gas to secure supply

France's TotalEnergies on Saturday signed a $1.5 billion investment in Qatar's natural gas production expansion, which comes as Europe scrambles to find new energy sources to replace Russian supplies.

Published: 24 September 2022 14:01 CEST
TotalEnergies logo
This file photo shows the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies. The firm has made a second investment into Qatar's natural gas expansion.  Astrid VELLGUTH / AFP

The French energy firm will have 9.3 percent stake in the North Field South gas project, the first foreign partner in that section of the vast field, Qatar Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi announced, at a news
conference alongside TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

“Qatar Energy announces the selection of TotalEnergies as a partner for the development of the North Field South,” Qatar’s official news agency QNA said. “New partners will be announced at a later stage.”

Kaabi said TotalEnergies would also help to finance the extraction of gas from North Field South, for which 25 percent would be reserved for foreign energy firms.

The French firm would take on an “enhanced strategic” role in Qatar’s gas expansion, he added.

In June, TotalEnergies agreed a $2-billion deal to take part in the giant North Field East project, that will help Qatar increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production by more than 60 percent by 2027.

Pouyanne, who said Saturday the latest deal would require another $1.5 billion, said his firm would have taken an even bigger chunk of the production if it was possible.

“We need new capacity for sure, and this will be coming at the perfect timing,” he told reporters.

“Most of the leaders of the world have discovered the words LNG,” he said, adding that European countries had to be prepared to strike more long-term deals — and possibly pay a higher price to guarantee energy.

“For security of supply, there is a price,” Pouyanne said.

Cost of security

Kaabi, who is to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday during his tour of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, refused to discuss negotiations with European countries, but said some are “more advanced” than others.

He confirmed Qatar was also in talks with Britain.

Shell of Britain, Eni of Italy and United States giants ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil have also signed up to be part of the North Field East project.

More companies will be announced for the North Field South in coming weeks, officials said, but TotalEnergies will have the largest foreign slice.

Qatar is already one of the world’s top LNG producers, alongside the United States and Australia, and LNG from North Field is expected to start coming on line in 2026.

State-owned Qatar Energy estimates that North Field holds about 10 percent of the world’s known natural gas reserves.

The reserves extend under the sea into Iranian territory, where Tehran’s efforts to exploit its South Pars gas field have been hindered by international sanctions.

South Korea, Japan and China have been the main markets for Qatar’s LNG.

But since an energy crisis hit Europe last year, the Gulf state has helped Britain with extra supplies, and also announced a cooperation deal with Germany.

Europe has in the past rejected the long-term deals that Qatar seeks for its energy, but a change in attitude has been forced since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Qatar’s gas is among the cheapest to produce and has fuelled an economic boom in the tiny state, which has become one of the world’s wealthiest countries.

City of lights out: Paris energy-saving measures come into effect

The first energy-saving measures for Paris' monuments and cultural establishments, as outlined by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo on September 13th, came into effect on Friday. Here's the full list of what's changed.

Published: 24 September 2022 12:20 CEST
Lights will be turned off earlier

All external ornamental facades and municipal monuments managed by the city will now go dark at 10pm.

The buildings affected are:

  • L’Hôtel de Ville
  • The 17 district mairies
  • QJ (the former mairie of the 1st arrondissement)
  • L’Académie du Climat (former mairie of the 4th arrondissement)
  • La Fabrique de la Solidarité (former mairie of the 2nd arrondissement)
  • La Caserne Napoléon (4th arrondissement)
  • La Tour Saint-Jacques (4th arrondissement)

Lights will be switched off at cultural establishments at 10pm or as soon as performances finish. This affects:

  • Le théâtre du Châtelet
  • La Gaité Lyrique
  • Le théâtre de la Ville
  • Le Musée d’Art Moderne
  • Le Petit Palais
  • Le Palais Galliera
  • Le Musée Carnavalet
  • Le Musée de la Vie romantique

And the Eiffel Tower, which is usually bathed in a warm glow until 1am, will now be turned off at 11.45pm.

However, as previously announced at the press conference on September 13th, for safety reasons, public lighting in the streets of Paris will remain on.

Swimming pool temperatures will be slightly cooler

This measure also came into effect this weekend.

Water temperatures have been reduced to 26C from 27C and air temperatures to 25C from 26C in the capital’s 31 pools that are managed by the city.

Other previously announced energy-saving measures related to the heating of city buildings and included turning on the heating 30 minutes later in the morning and, for administrative buildings, pushing the start of the winter heating season back by one month to All Saints’ Day holidays (November 1st).

And, depending on the quality of the construction, temperatures will be gradually scaled back by 1C to be set at 18C during the day and 12C at night and when buildings are unoccupied.

The heating measures will be implemented in consultation with the users of the buildings. But buildings that house vulnerable people, such as care homes and nurseries, are exempt from these measures.

The measures form part of the city’s energy-saving plans agreed to protect residents from long-term price hikes and to help combat global warming.

They came as energy prices surged to record levels at the end of August – they reached €1,000/MWh, 12 times higher than the price seen in the same period a year earlier.

These new measures will save around 60GWh of energy in the coming weeks, i.e. more than 80 percent of the city’s 10 percent energy-saving target for this winter.

Further energy-saving measures are set to be announced soon, the Mayor’s office said in a press release on Friday.

