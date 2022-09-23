PODCAST: Macron’s mixed fortunes and do French hunters turn rural France into ‘wild west’?

In our new episode of Talking France – a podcast in which our team at The Local, including French politics expert John Lichfield, discuss all things French, we look at the main talking points in France this week.
To listen now just CLICK HERE or scroll down to the player in this article below.
We explain the new French government website ministers want us to sign up to and why it might help avoid power cuts this winter. We’ll examine how skiing in the Alps or Pyrenees might be different for winter holidaymakers this year and whether all the money the French government is ploughing into cycling will improve safety.
With the help of John Lichfield we’ll discuss the crisis on the French left brought about by claims and admissions of domestic abuse by two prominent figures.
Is this the beginning of the end for the seemingly invincible Jean-Luc Mélenchon?
“It’s never been possible to criticise Mélenchon internally within his own party, but it is now,” John Lichfield tells Talking France.
And John will also look at the contrast between the struggles of President Emmanuel Macron at home and his strong showing on the international stage, not least with his powerful speech at the UN this week.
Macron is strong and forthright abroad but lost and depressed at home, John tells the podcast.
On a lighter note we’ll delve into the French tradition of afternoon snacking, the one “meal” of the day when the French – or at least the kids – can anyway without eating absolute “crap”.
Talking France is a free podcast open to all. It’s funded by readers becoming members of The Local. If you like what you listen to please leave a review on Spotify, or Apple / Google Podcasts.
And always feel free to email us with feedback at [email protected]
Member comments