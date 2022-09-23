Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Faire d’une pierre deux coups

The most organised of people will likely make use of this handy French Expression.

Published: 23 September 2022 13:48 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know faire d’une pierre deux coups ?

Because you might want to use this expression after a particularly productive errand-running-day. 

What does it mean?

Faire d’une pierre deux coups – roughly pronounced fair doon pee-air duh koo – translates exactly to “make one rock two shots.” 

If your first instinct is to find it similar to the English expression, “to kill two birds with one stone,” then you would be correct. The French expression carries the same meaning as the English one – which is to achieve two goals at the same time.

The origin of this phrase – for both languages – goes back to the time when people used to hunt with a sling. It would be a great achievement for a hunter to manage to kill two birds with a single stone. 

The expression is still used today, with variations in several different languages, even though most of mankind no longer uses stones to hunt. Nevertheless – it is quite a feat to manage to accomplish two distinct goals in just one action.

Use it like this

J’ai fait d’une pierre deux coups en achetant le cadeau et le repas au même endroit. – I killed two birds with one stone by buying the gift and the meal at the same place.

Vous pouvez faire d’une pierre deux coups en postant votre lettre en même temps que vous récupérez votre colis?  – You could kill two birds with one stone by mailing your letter at the same time as picking up your package?

French Expression of the Day: Il n’y a pas de mal

You might want to use this phrase if someone accidentally knocks into you in a queue.

Published: 22 September 2022 15:25 CEST
Why do I need to know il n’y a pas de mal?

Because when a situation isn’t worth getting worked up about, you need to say so.

What does it mean?

Il n’y a pas de mal – pronounced eel nyah pah de mal – means no harm done. In English, you might say ‘no big deal.’

It’s one of those useful de-escalating stock phrases you can use in situations when mistakes happen – when someone takes the seat in the metro you’d been eyeing, but you’re in no hurry, for example, or to indicate that you have not taken offence at a comment. It demonstrates that there’s no problem, that everything’s fine.

It can also be used to indicate there’s nothing wrong in doing something – the phrase il n’y a pas de mal à se faire du bien is the French version of “a little bit of what you fancy does you good”.

Use it like this

Il n’y a pas de mal – no harm done

Il n’y a pas de mal à cela – there’s nothing wrong with that

Qu’y a-t-il de mal à cela ? – what’s the problem with that?

Similar phrases

ça va aller – it’s going to be okay

il n’y a pas de lézard – no problem

il n’y a pas de souci – no worries

tout va bien – it’s all good

ce n’est pas grave – it’s not serious

