WORKING IN FRANCE

EXPLAINED: What you should know if you want to quit your job in France

You may have heard that getting a permanent contract job in France is like finding the golden egg, but what if you want to quit? Here is what you need to know:

Published: 23 September 2022 14:14 CEST
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Quitting your job in France is not that tricky, but there are a few things foreign workers you should be aware of. 

The first is that a “resignation” (la démission) in France is technically reserved for people that were on permanent work contracts. If you were on a fixed-term contract (CDD) then it is a bit trickier to resign – in most cases, you will need to prove you have been hired for a permanent contract job (a CDI). 

The second is to use ‘lettres recommandé‘ whenever possible – this is the type of letter where the recipient must acknowledge receipt. 

As alluded to, how to quit depends on which contract you were previously on, so the first step is to check which type of contact you have:

For employees on a permanent contract (CDI)

For salariés (or employees with the CDI contract) – you can technically “decide to leave [your] job at any time.”

Your resignation does not have to be ‘accepted’ by your employer, but you do have to give formal notice. The amount of time for the notice period depends on your contract – typically it is between one to three months prior to your final work date. For some professions, the notice period is set by a collective agreement and is listed in your employment contract; for others, the notice period is set by the law. 

You can check to see whether your industry has a ‘collective agreement’ regarding the notice period for resigning by using this simulator created by the French Labour Ministry. 

You can only be exempted from the notice period if you fall into one of the following categories:

  • You are pregnant or just gave birth – resignations motivated by pregnancy only require 15 days notice to the employer. Keep in mind your pregnancy must be “medically certified” (I.e. you’ll likely need to show documentation)
  • You wish to resign in order to raise your child after taking parental leave 
  • If you have already taken a leave of absence to create your own company 
  • If you are a journalist, and you are resigning due to the ‘conscience clause’
  • If your employer has exempted you from needing to respect the notice period. If this is the case, it is recommendable to get the exemption in writing.

You should keep in mind that this applies to anyone with a CDI job – which can include minimum wage workers.

What happens if you don’t respect the notice period?

You can be required to pay compensation to the company caused by your ‘rupture brutale.’

Keep in mind that once you submit your resignation, it is typically not retractable. If you wish to withdraw your resignation, you would have to do so within a short period of time after submitting it. The form of withdrawal depends on your company and contract. 

After resigning, your employer must give you specific documents, including your work certificate, a certificate of employment for the pôle d’emploi, a receipt showing your final salary, and finally a summary statement of any savings plans or profit-sharing schemes you took part in as an employee.

What about my paid leave?

Employees are entitled to payment in lieu of paid leave if they have been unable to take all their leave before the contract termination date.

However, if you are looking to take your paid leave after sending your resignation letter, then you could risk having your notice extended by as many days as you left for holiday. While your employer might waive this and allow the notice period to continue running while you are on vacation, keep in mind that they do not have to.

Any agreement – whether the period is extended or remains the same – would need to be communicated in writing between employer and employee.

Finally, your employer cannot force you to take paid vacation during your notice period if you have outstanding days. 

Can I qualify for unemployment benefit after quitting the job?

According to official French government websites, “Employees who resign are not, in principle, eligible for unemployment allowance known as the Allocation de retour à l’emploi (ARE) or le chômage as most people refer to it in France.”

That’s because le chômage, which is paid out for a certain period of time and of which the monthly amount is linked to the previous job’s salary, is basically only those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own are entitled to this particular unemployment benefits.”

In some cases, you might be able to apply for unemployment insurance if you can prove that you”

  • Moved house (to accompany their spouse, civil partner, etc.).
  • Left your job to complete a training course that would offer a certification or a qualification
  • Plan to set up or take over a business.
  • Plan to enroll in a vocational retraining program.
  • If you are “engaged in a civic service or volunteering activity”

What about a “Rupture conventionnelle“?

This is when a permanent contract is terminated via mutual consent between the employer and the employee. Either party can request a rupture conventionnelle, but it cannot be imposed or forced on an employee by the employer.

Some critiques are that this option is a means of amicable dismissal for the employer, but it offers benefits for both the employee and the employer. 

The primary benefit to the employee regarding the rupture conventionnelle is the ability to access unemployment benefits afterwards, as well as a severance package (as negotiated with the employer). It can offer an alternative to simply resigning.

Severance pay cannot be less than the legal minimum, though if you are in a field that has collectively negotiated for severance pay standards, the minimum might be higher.

There is a specific legal procedure that must be followed for a rupture conventionnelle. The termination agreement must begin with a series of interviews, and then a written contract will be drawn up, which will then be validated by the DDETSPP (essentially the employment offices for your département). 

There is no notice period – the employee leaves on the agreed date.

If your employer rejects your request for a rupture conventionnelle, then you would follow the procedure listed above to resign.

Employees with a fixed-term contract (CDD)

If you are still in the ‘période d’essai‘ (trial period) then you can terminate your contract at any moment without needing to provide any justification. 

Outside the trial period, a CDD job may be terminated before the end of the contract under the following circumstances:

  • The employer and employee have made an agreement (best to get this in writing)
  • If the employee can prove they have been hired on a permanent contract (CDI). You should indicate in writing your intent to terminate the contract as well as showing proof of hiring (a promise of hiring, promesse d’embauche, or an employment contract, for instance). 
  • Serious misconduct (faute grave) – this is if the employer chooses to terminate the employee’s contract due to wrongdoing. Some examples of serious misconduct might be drunkenness during working hours, unjustified absences or an abandonment of post, insubordination (refusal to perform a work task provided for in the contract), harassment or violence towards the employer or other employees, or theft. You can learn more about what constitutes serious misconduct HERE.
  • Force majeure” – this is if the employee can demonstrate that they are going through an “unforeseeable and insurmountable” event that is “beyond their control” and makes continuing the employment contract impossible. Learn more HERE.
  • Incapacity to perform the job, accompanied by a doctor’s note

Technically, when quitting a CDD job, you must still respect a notice period, unless your employer waives it. Usually, the duration is calculated on a rate of one day of notice per week worked. This might be specified in your contract, but your notice period should not exceed two weeks. 

If there is ‘termination by mutual agreement’ then it is not mandatory to provide a notice period. You can also attempt to negotiate this with your employer.

How do I resign?

The best way to resign is by sending a ‘recommended’ resignation letter. You can find a template on the service-puclic.fr website HERE.

MONEY

Working in France: What you can expect to earn?

If you want to work in France, it's helpful to know what you can expect to earn - here's a look at the industry-standard salaries on offer in a range of different jobs.

Published: 16 September 2022 15:28 CEST
If you want to work in France one of the key questions is how much can you expect to earn? France is not generally known as a high-wage country, although on the other hand the cost-of-living in some areas is also quite low.

READ ALSO How much money do you need to live in France?

French daily newspaper Le Parisien has put together a ‘salary simulator’ where you can check the industry standard for your profession, covering a wide range of different types of jobs.

With the obvious caveat that a lot depends on your experience, whether your qualifications are recognised in France and whether (if applicable) you speak French, you can check out the simulator HERE

Below are five examples of standard rates of pay (annual, before tax) using the salary simulator, for jobs popular with foreigners in France;

Tech

France has been making a big effort to attract tech workers in recent years. It has even launched the ‘French Tech Visa’ – a type of ‘passeport talent’ (you can read more about this residency permit HERE) that allows you to work in France for up to four years if you have been offered a job at an eligible French company.

French President Emmanuel Macron also launched the “Choose France” campaign to attract foreign investment in French tech, as well as to make France a more appealing place to work for technology workers. The website Welcome to France (written in English) is also geared toward attracting foreign talent and start-ups, and offers links to tech-specific job boards for English-speakers looking to work in France.

To give an example of this, we picked the average salary expectations for a “Data Scientist or ML Developer”

With 0 to 2 years experience in the field: Between €40,000 and €45,00
With 2 to 5 years experience: Between €45,000 and €60,000
With 5 to 10 years experience: Between €60,000 and €70,000
With 10 to 15 years experience: Between €70,000 and more than €80,000
With 15 years experience or more: Between €70,000 and more than €80,000

Healthcare Assistant/ Worker

A shortage of healthcare workers means there are plenty of jobs in this sector – but many roles require French qualifications.

Foreigners looking to work in French healthcare might consider being a healthcare assistant or aide – more accessible professions which require less country-specific training.

For this field, we chose a ‘healthcare assistant’ at a care facility for the salary example:

0 to 2 years : Between €21,000 and €24,000
2 to 5 years : Between €24,000 and €28,000
5 to 10 years : Between €28,000 and €32,000
10 to 15 years: Between €32,000 and €36,000
15 years and more : Between €32,000 and €36,000

Marketing and Public Relations

As many French companies and businesses seek to increase their appeal to English-speaking audiences, your status as an anglophone could come in handy. The website Emploi Strategies is focused on jobs in marketing and PR, with many ob postings asking that candidates either be bilingual or speak some level of English in order to apply. 

We chose the role of “Product Manager” for the example within this field. 

0 to 2 years : Between €30,000 and €35,000
2 to 5 years : Between €35,000 and €45,000
5 to 10 years : Between €45,000 and €55,000
10 to 15 years: Between €45,000 and €55,000
15 years and more : Between €45,000 and €55,000

Tourism

This is a field that is accessible for English-speaking foreigners – France is the world’s most-visited tourist destination and the relaxation of Covid-related travel restrictions helped create a huge rebound in tourism in France, particularly on the part of American tourists, who made up around 12.7 percent of foreign tourists in 2022.

With an influx of English-speaking tourists, as well as a minimum level of English often being a stated requirement for those working in France’s tourism industry, being a native speaker could be in your favour.

We chose the example of an “Account Manager”:

0 to 2 years : Between €28,000 and €35,000.
2 to 5 years : Between €30,000 and €38,000
5 to 10 years : Between €35,000 and €45,000
10 to 15 years: More than €45,000
15 years and more : More than €45,000

Local variations

The data comes from PageGroup, a firm specialising in executive recruitment, who analysed the majority of salaries offered in the first half of 2022 – encompassing over 800 jobs in 24 sectors across France.

Some career fields might not be listed on the simulator, particularly those pertaining to public servants whose salaries are indexed.

French salaries will also depend on region – you can expect to earn more in the Greater Paris area than in other parts of the country. On average, salaries were between five to ten percent lower than Paris in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Pays de la Loire and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, 15 percent lower in Brittany and Occitania, and up to 20 percent lower in Centre-Val-de-Loire, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Normandy, the Grand Est and Hauts-de-France.

If you did not see your industry listed above, you can try the job simulator HERE.

Education

This is another common field for foreigners seeking to work in France. Education is one of the ten fields that the French government expects to be hiring the most in the next ten years.

Additionally, English-language instruction has become more of a priority for the French Education Ministry, particularly after launching its Emergency English learning plan for French public schools.

Teaching is not included on Le Parisien’s salary simulator as teachers are considered ‘fonctionnaires‘ (civil servants) in France, however the government does publish national pay scales for teachers. 

Keep in mind that if you are looking to teach English in France, you will need a TEFL certificate. If you are looking to work as a secondary school teacher generally, you must pass the “Capes” examination (Certificat d’Aptitude au Professorat de l’Enseignement du Second degré). 

You can see the table for teacher salaries based on seniority below – unlike the salaries listed above, these are displayed as after-tax. 

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye announced in August that starting in September 2023, first year educators will earn €2,000 (post-tax) per month, and that there will also be increases for teachers in the “middle of their career” by the same date.

As of September 2022, a first year teacher earned approximately €19,680 per year after taxes. For a teacher with four years of experience, this amount would be closer to €28,068 after taxes.

The table with salary levels by teacher seniority, as of January 2022, from the education ministry can be seen below:

Table by Education.gouv.fr

The education ministry also has its own salary simulator, that you can find HERE for more precise estimates based on your situation.

