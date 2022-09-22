Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Il n’y a pas de mal

You might want to use this phrase if someone accidentally knocks into you in a queue.

Published: 22 September 2022 15:25 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Il n'y a pas de mal
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know il n’y a pas de mal?

Because when a situation isn’t worth getting worked up about, you need to say so.

What does it mean?

Il n’y a pas de mal – pronounced eel nyah pah de mal – means no harm done. In English, you might say ‘no big deal.’

It’s one of those useful de-escalating stock phrases you can use in situations when mistakes happen – when someone takes the seat in the metro you’d been eyeing, but you’re in no hurry, for example, or to indicate that you have not taken offence at a comment. It demonstrates that there’s no problem, that everything’s fine.

It can also be used to indicate there’s nothing wrong in doing something – the phrase il n’y a pas de mal à se faire du bien is the French version of “a little bit of what you fancy does you good”.

Use it like this

Il n’y a pas de mal – no harm done

Il n’y a pas de mal à cela – there’s nothing wrong with that

Qu’y a-t-il de mal à cela ? – what’s the problem with that?

Similar phrases

ça va aller – it’s going to be okay

il n’y a pas de lézard – no problem

il n’y a pas de souci – no worries

tout va bien – it’s all good

ce n’est pas grave – it’s not serious

