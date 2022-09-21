For members
ENERGY
Reader question: When should I turn my heating on in France this year?
As possible energy shortages loom and temperatures drop, many in France are wondering when they should turn on the heating.
Published: 21 September 2022 15:13 CEST
A person turns the knob on their heating device (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
SKIING
‘Slower lifts’: What ski resorts in France will do to save energy this winter
Skiers in France may have to contend with higher prices this winter season, as resorts take measures to deal with rising energy prices.
Published: 20 September 2022 16:19 CEST
