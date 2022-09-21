Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Je me régale

You definitely want your friends in France to say this after coming to the dinner party you hosted.

Published: 21 September 2022 15:03 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know je me régale ?

Because what your French friend means when they tell you they did this last weekend.

What does it mean?

Je me régale – roughly pronounced jeh muh ray-gale – means “I enjoy it” or “I am loving it” in French. 

It comes from the reflexive verb “se régaler.” Oftentimes, this expression is used when discussing food, as it can mean ‘taking pleasure when eating a dish.’ In this sense, it is a bit similar to the English phrase ‘to feast’ on something.

However, you’ll also hear it in a number of other contexts when French people are simply talking about having a great time. 

You could use this expression after a lovely time at the museum, or a nice walk on the beach – really anything you genuinely enjoyed.  

A synonym for this expression might be kiffer

Use it like this

Je me suis régalée du film, c’était tellement cool de le voir au cinéma. – I really enjoyed the movie, it was so cool to see it in the theatre.

Il se régale du coq au vin. C’est l’un de ses plats français préférés. – He loves coq au vin. It is one of his favourite French dishes.

French Expression of the Day: Être mouillé jusqu’au cou

Walking in a heavy rainstorm is only one of the reasons you might use this expression.

Published: 20 September 2022 15:36 CEST
Why do I need to know Être mouillé jusqu’au cou ?

Because you’ll probably hear this during the next big scandal

What does it mean?

Être mouillé jusqu’au cou – roughly pronounced eh-tre mwee-yay joosk-oh coo – translates exactly to “be wet up to the neck.” In common usage, this phrase does not have to do with walking in the rain – instead, refers to being totally or completely inundated in something – usually a problematic situation. 

It’s basically the same as the English expression “to be up to your neck in it” and is used in a similar way. 

In French, you will often see or hear this phrase if a politician or businessperson has found themselves caught up in a scandal of some sort. 

If the word ‘affaire’ (the French equivalent to –gate or scandal in English) has been attached to the situation, then you know this phrase is not far behind. 

The public or members of the media might use this expression to say that person is heavily implicated in the scandal. Usually it is used to assign blame or call someone ‘guilty.’ 

Use it like this

Tout le monde pense qu’il est mouillé jusqu’au cou des affaires impliquant la compagnie pétrolière frauduleuse. – Everyone thinks he is heavily implicated in fraud with the oil company.

Elle est définitivement coupable. Elle est mouillé jusqu’au cou. – She is definitely guilty. She is up to her ears in it.

