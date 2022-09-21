French Expression of the Day: Je me régale

Why do I need to know je me régale ?

Because what your French friend means when they tell you they did this last weekend.

What does it mean?

Je me régale – roughly pronounced jeh muh ray-gale – means “I enjoy it” or “I am loving it” in French.

It comes from the reflexive verb “se régaler.” Oftentimes, this expression is used when discussing food, as it can mean ‘taking pleasure when eating a dish.’ In this sense, it is a bit similar to the English phrase ‘to feast’ on something.

However, you’ll also hear it in a number of other contexts when French people are simply talking about having a great time.

You could use this expression after a lovely time at the museum, or a nice walk on the beach – really anything you genuinely enjoyed.

A synonym for this expression might be kiffer.

Use it like this

Je me suis régalée du film, c’était tellement cool de le voir au cinéma. – I really enjoyed the movie, it was so cool to see it in the theatre.

Il se régale du coq au vin. C’est l’un de ses plats français préférés. – He loves coq au vin. It is one of his favourite French dishes.