France to make morning-after pill available to all women free of charge

France’s Minister of Health, François Braun, announced plans for free, preventative consultations for adults at “key ages”.

The Minister said on Monday that the proposal would be part of the 2022 bill to finance social security and healthcare.

Braun explained on French radio channel, France Inter, that the key ages were chosen based on specific medical milestones.

The visit at age 25 would involve “updating one’s vaccination schedule, and taking stock of physical activity, as well as possible addictions”, he said.

Braun added that the assessment would also be open to those aged 24 or 26.

The one at age 45 would anticipate “the need for potential screenings”, whether that be for cardiovascular diseases or certain cancers, like those of the breast, cervix and colon. It would also assess, “physical activity and mental health disorders.”

Finally, the consultation at age 65 would focus on the “loss of autonomy”, and would offer screenings for cancer and preventable diseases.

The health minister noted that this measure would “strengthen the prevention component of the French healthcare system” which he considers to be “still far from the mark” when compared to France’s European neighbours.

“Our country is not good in terms of prevention – we have been saying this for years, but now we have decided to act,” he told France Inter.

In France, children benefit from regular, free health examinations prior to the age of 16, and after the age of 50, people registered with the public healthcare system receive invitations for specific health screenings, including breast cancer or colorectal cancer.

However, this is not part of a comprehensive prevention campaign, and those outside of the system do not receive such reminders.

“The people furthest from the health care system are a priority,” explained the health minister on Monday.

Braun did not specify where the medical visits were set to be conducted, specifically whether they would take place in specific centres or with attending physicians.