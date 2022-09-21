France to make morning-after pill available to all women free of charge

The morning-after contraceptive pill will soon be made available to all women in France free of charge and without a prescription, regardless of their age, Health Minister François Braun has said.
Screening for sexually transmitted diseases will also be free and available without prescription up to the age of 26, Braun said in an interview published in the 20 Minutes daily newspaper.
Both measures will be included in the 2023 Social Security Financing Bill, which will be presented to the Council of Ministers on September 26th.
Until now, the morning-after pill was only available free of charge and without a prescription to minors, at pharmacies, school nurses or sexual health or screening centers, and to female students who were of age.
The cost in pharmacies for the morning-after pill for adults varied between €3 and €20, a cost that could be partially reimbursed by Social Security upon presentation of a prescription.
