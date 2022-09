Why do I need to know Être mouillé jusqu’au cou ?

Because you’ll probably hear this during the next big scandal

What does it mean?

Être mouillé jusqu’au cou – roughly pronounced eh-tre mwee-yay joosk-oh coo – translates exactly to “be wet up to the neck.” In common usage, this phrase does not have to do with walking in the rain – instead, refers to being totally or completely inundated in something – usually a problematic situation.

It’s basically the same as the English expression “to be up to your neck in it” and is used in a similar way.

In French, you will often see or hear this phrase if a politician or businessperson has found themselves caught up in a scandal of some sort.

If the word ‘affaire’ (the French equivalent to –gate or scandal in English) has been attached to the situation, then you know this phrase is not far behind.

The public or members of the media might use this expression to say that person is heavily implicated in the scandal. Usually it is used to assign blame or call someone ‘guilty.’

Use it like this

Tout le monde pense qu’il est mouillé jusqu’au cou des affaires impliquant la compagnie pétrolière frauduleuse. – Everyone thinks he is heavily implicated in fraud with the oil company.

Elle est définitivement coupable. Elle est mouillé jusqu’au cou. – She is definitely guilty. She is up to her ears in it.