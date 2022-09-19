Read news from:
People in France to get free health check ups at key ages

France's health minister has proposed free medical consultations for people aged 25, 45, and 65 in order to strengthen the country's 'preventative healthcare system'

Published: 19 September 2022 12:29 CEST
A close-up picture shows a tensiometer in 2012 in northern France, during a medical check-up. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

France’s Minister of Health, François Braun, announced plans for free, preventative consultations for adults at “key ages”.

The Minister said on Monday that the proposal would be part of the 2022 bill to finance social security and healthcare. 

Braun explained on French radio channel, France Inter, that the key ages were chosen based on specific medical milestones.

The visit at age 25 would involve “updating one’s vaccination schedule, and taking stock of physical activity, as well as possible addictions”, he said.

Braun added that the assessment would also be open to those aged 24 or 26.

The one at age 45 would anticipate “the need for potential screenings”, whether that be for cardiovascular diseases or certain cancers, like those of the breast, cervix and colon. It would also assess, “physical activity and mental health disorders.”

Finally, the consultation at age 65 would focus on the “loss of autonomy”, and would offer screenings for cancer and preventable diseases.

The health minister noted that this measure would “strengthen the prevention component of the French healthcare system” which he considers to be “still far from the mark” when compared to France’s European neighbours. 

“Our country is not good in terms of prevention – we have been saying this for years, but now we have decided to act,” he told France Inter. 

In France, children benefit from regular, free health examinations prior to the age of 16, and after the age of 50, people registered with the public healthcare system receive invitations for specific health screenings, including breast cancer or colorectal cancer.

However, this is not part of a comprehensive prevention campaign, and those outside of the system do not receive such reminders.

“The people furthest from the health care system are a priority,” explained the health minister on Monday. 

Braun did not specify where the medical visits were set to be conducted, specifically whether they would take place in specific centres or with attending physicians.

Macron scraps plans for compulsory French language tests in favour of ‘immigration debate’

A proposed new law that called for foreigners in France to pass a French language test in order to get a long-term carte de séjour residency card has been scrapped - but will be replaced by a 'national debate' on immigration and a new law next year.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:27 CEST
President Emmanuel Macron told a gathering of local officials at the Elysée that reform of immigration rules in France was still on the table, and would be the subject of a general debate in the coming weeks.

However an Immigration bill proposed by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin – which included among other things proposals for foreigners in France to pass a language test before they are granted the long-term carte de séjour pluriannuelle – has been pulled from the autumn parliamentary schedule.

Instead, Macron said that a new bill, shaped by the nation debate, will be introduced early in 2023. 

“Our policy today is absurd,” Macron said, because it “consists of putting women and men who arrive, who are in the greatest misery” into poor neighbourhoods.

This “is both ineffective and inhuman,” he said. “Ineffective because we find ourselves with more foreign people in a difficult situation than many of our neighbours; inhumane because this pressure means that they are too often badly received.” 

And he called for asylum seekers to be moved to areas where population numbers are falling. 

In these regions, “the conditions of their reception will be much better than if we put them in areas that are already densely populated, with a concentration of massive economic and social problems”, he said.

More easily available access to education in areas that are under-subscribed would lead to “faster learning of French, investment in vocational training”, while helping keep underused resources open. He did mention a language requirement for residency cards.

He also pledged  to “improve the effectiveness of deportation policies” for illegal aliens, and said France needed to make the granting of visas more conditional on “the spirit of cooperation to take back illegal foreigners, starting with those who disturb public order”.

During his recent trip to Algeria, Macron and his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune opened the way for a relaxation of the visa regime between the two countries, in exchange for increased cooperation from Algiers in the fight against illegal immigration.

