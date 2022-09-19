Read news from:
Paris metro station honours Elizabeth II during funeral

A Paris metro station on the Champs-Elysees has been renamed Elizabeth II for the day as a tribute to the British queen during her funeral.

Published: 19 September 2022 12:38 CEST
Commuters walk past a sign in the Paris metro station "George V" which is temporarily replaced with a placard reading "Elizabeth II 1926-2022", on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Signs in the George V metro station — named after the queen’s grandfather — were replaced on Monday as a mark of respect for the British sovereign, who will be buried later after a service in London.

“We wanted to join in the day of mourning by putting up the sign ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ in the George V station on Line 1,” a spokeswoman for the Paris metro operator RATP told AFP.

The station will revert to being called George V on Tuesday.

French flags have been ordered to fly at half mast on public buildings by the prime minister but a small number of mayors are resisting the instruction.

Patrick Proisy, the left-wing mayor of Faches-Thumesnil, northeastern France, said he would refuse to lower the flag on public buildings in his village.

Although he expressed his condolences after the queen’s death, he said such a move contradicted France’s republican principles of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”.

“No concept is further from ‘equality’ than the monarchy,” he wrote on social media on September 10.

‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says France’s Binoche at Spanish film festival

Actors must learn to just say "no" to roles that objectify women, Oscar-winning French actor Juliette Binoche said Sunday at the San Sebastian film festival where she will be honoured with an award for her acting career.

Published: 18 September 2022 16:28 CEST
“You have to know how to say no to things so that you don’t end up in a kind of situation where you are seen in a certain way,” said Binoche, who is one of France’s most recognised actors.

When she was offered roles where she was “somebody’s woman, or objectified as a woman”, she turned them down.

“I just said ‘no’ because I wasn’t interested,” the 58-year-old told reporters, admitting that she felt “very lucky” to have played so many interesting parts throughout her career.

“I know there are women who are victims of this.. but you have to know how to reject this kind of codified cinema,” said Binoche whose role in The English Patient (1996) won her an Oscar for best-supporting actress.

“It’s not always easy but you have to know how to take a leap into the unknown where these chauvinistic codes no longer apply.”

Binoche, who has taken on some 75 different parts since her silver screen debut in 1983, says she tries to “never judge a role, but to embrace it with all its contradictions, all its darkness, and for what ultimately makes it
human.

“And when a storyline leads to an evolution or a transformation, that’s what interests me most.”

On Sunday evening, the festival will present Binoche and Canadian director David Cronenberg with an honorary Donostia award in recognition of their careers.

Past recipients of the Donostia award — the festival’s highest honour — include actors Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Robert De Niro.

Last year’s honours were awarded to French actor Marion Cotillard and Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

