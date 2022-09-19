Paris metro station honours Elizabeth II during funeral

Signs in the George V metro station — named after the queen’s grandfather — were replaced on Monday as a mark of respect for the British sovereign, who will be buried later after a service in London.

“We wanted to join in the day of mourning by putting up the sign ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ in the George V station on Line 1,” a spokeswoman for the Paris metro operator RATP told AFP.

The station will revert to being called George V on Tuesday.

Le groupe RATP rend hommage à la reine d’Angleterre en renommant pour la journée la station George V en Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QfcJzV8LpL — RATP Group (@RATPgroup) September 19, 2022

French flags have been ordered to fly at half mast on public buildings by the prime minister but a small number of mayors are resisting the instruction.

Mort d’Elizabeth II. Des maires refusent de mettre le drapeau français en berne: Plusieurs maires de communes françaises refusent de mettre en berne le drapeau français pour rendre hommage à la reine Elizabeth II. Ils estiment que cette demande, qui… https://t.co/DBWEv7x9cr pic.twitter.com/r30gvQOEy9 — Metropolitic Nantes 🔁 Robot de retweet (@MetropoliticBot) September 11, 2022

Patrick Proisy, the left-wing mayor of Faches-Thumesnil, northeastern France, said he would refuse to lower the flag on public buildings in his village.

Although he expressed his condolences after the queen’s death, he said such a move contradicted France’s republican principles of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”.

“No concept is further from ‘equality’ than the monarchy,” he wrote on social media on September 10.