On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From presidential business to strike action and a musical street party, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 19 September 2022 09:53 CEST
Monday

Macron in London – Emmanuel Macron travels to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mairies across France have been advised to fly their flags at half mast or keep them rolled up on Monday.

Tuesday

Income tax payment – It’s deadline day for income tax and social security contributions for anyone whose tax payments are not deducted automatically and those who do not pay online. For France’s wealthiest tax payers, Tuesday is also the first deadline for the IFI property wealth tax for those who prefer to pay online. Direct debit payments will be taken from accounts on September 26th. The next IFI wealth tax deadline is November 15th.

UN General Assembly – President Macron is due to make a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Public Transport – a second Metro line in Rennes opens on Tuesday – and travel will be free for the first eight days. When Line B opens, some three-quarters of the city’s population will live within 600m of a Metro station.

Wednesday

World Peace Day – Since 1981, September 21 has marked the United Nations’ annual World Peace Day promoting the ideals of peace, by observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire in conflict zones. In France, events take place on the day in more than 50 cities, while marches are also planned for the weekend.

Thursday

Ecowatt app launch – due for its launch on Thursday is the Ecowatt app, which is intended to help consumers monitor France’s electricity consumption over the winter. The app will list three levels of consumption – green (everything is fine), orange (electricity usage is high, action from individuals to cut their power usage are welcomed) and red (usage is very high, risk of power cuts if consumption is not lowered). The app will also send text alerts at periods of high usage.

READ ALSO Revealed: The worst-case scenario for blackouts in France this winter

Health and social work strike – The CGT union has called on members in health and social care areas to strike on Thursday in protest over staffing levels, which may affect some services. It is the first of two strike days called by the union – the second, focusing on wages, will be on September 29th.

Friday

Marseille International Fair – Nearly 1,000 exhibitors gather at Parc Chanot, ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the annual international trade fair, which showcases the best and most innovative businesses France’s second city has to offer. Stands feature leisure, food and drink, automotive, and health and well-being firms based in and around Marseille. The event opens on Friday and runs until October 3rd.

Saturday

Techno Parade Paris – This annual one-day celebration of music of the electronic kind in the capital attracts hundreds of thousands of fans, parade through the streets, in the company of a dozen or so floats.

Sunday

Paris-Versailles road race – this 16km run takes in two great French landmarks, starting at the Eiffel Tower and finishing opposite the Palace of Versailles. It usually attracts around 25,000 runners.

Hunting season – The hunt season has already opened in most départements of France, but it gets under way on Sunday September 25th in the Cher, l’Eure-et-Loir, l’Indre, Loir-et-Cher, Manche, Orne, and Sarthe

From wine festivals to political meetings, plus the change for a sneak peek inside France's most famous buildings and - for readers in Paris - a BBC comedy recording, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 12 September 2022 08:47 CEST
Monday 

Terror appeal – An appeal trial is set to begin as two men ruled to have helped Islamist gunmen prepare a deadly 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo seek to overturn their convictions. Ali Riza Polat, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after it was ruled he had helped the Kouachi brothers and Amedy Coulibaly secure weapons. Amar Ramdani, was handed 20 years in prison for supplying weapons and financing the attacks – the maximum allowed under law.

BBC comedy recording – for readers in Paris, the British comedian Mark Steele is recording a radio show in front of a live audience on Monday evening – with an English show at 6pm and a French one at 8pm. Tickets are free, full details here.

Tuesday

Fiction – The La Rochelle fiction festival begins, a film festival which runs until Sunday. Full details here.  

Parliamentary days – the French communist party holds its Journées parliamentaires in Alliers, north east France. These ‘parliamentary days’ are a political tradition for any party that has MPs sitting in the Assemblée nationale and provide a chance for all MPs from the party to meet and discuss ideas and strategy for the parliamentary term ahead. They are usually held in September or October.

Thursday

Back-to-school – French families on low incomes will receive the annual ‘back-to-school allowance’ of €100 to cover the costs of the new school year. 

Musica festival – the annual Musica festival of classical music begins in Strasbourg on Thursday and runs until October 2nd. Full details here.

More parliamentary days – Edouard Philippe’s new centrist Horizons party holds its Journées parliamentaires in Fontainebleau, while centre-right Les Répbulicains hold theirs in Biarritz. 

Friday 

More parliamentary days – the far-right Rassemblement National holds its parliamentary days at Cap d’Adge.

Wine festival – celebrating the wine harvest, the southern French city of Nîmes holds its Feria des vendanges. 

Saturday 

Heritage days – On France’s Journées du patrimoine thousands of venues throw open their doors to the public for (usually free) tours, giving you a chance to see inside venues usually not open to the public, such as the president’s Elysée Palace. The event runs on Saturday and Sunday – more details here.

