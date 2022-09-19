On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Macron in London – Emmanuel Macron travels to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mairies across France have been advised to fly their flags at half mast or keep them rolled up on Monday.

Tuesday

Income tax payment – It’s deadline day for income tax and social security contributions for anyone whose tax payments are not deducted automatically and those who do not pay online. For France’s wealthiest tax payers, Tuesday is also the first deadline for the IFI property wealth tax for those who prefer to pay online. Direct debit payments will be taken from accounts on September 26th. The next IFI wealth tax deadline is November 15th.

UN General Assembly – President Macron is due to make a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Public Transport – a second Metro line in Rennes opens on Tuesday – and travel will be free for the first eight days. When Line B opens, some three-quarters of the city’s population will live within 600m of a Metro station.

Wednesday

World Peace Day – Since 1981, September 21 has marked the United Nations’ annual World Peace Day promoting the ideals of peace, by observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire in conflict zones. In France, events take place on the day in more than 50 cities, while marches are also planned for the weekend.

Thursday

Ecowatt app launch – due for its launch on Thursday is the Ecowatt app, which is intended to help consumers monitor France’s electricity consumption over the winter. The app will list three levels of consumption – green (everything is fine), orange (electricity usage is high, action from individuals to cut their power usage are welcomed) and red (usage is very high, risk of power cuts if consumption is not lowered). The app will also send text alerts at periods of high usage.

Health and social work strike – The CGT union has called on members in health and social care areas to strike on Thursday in protest over staffing levels, which may affect some services. It is the first of two strike days called by the union – the second, focusing on wages, will be on September 29th.

Friday

Marseille International Fair – Nearly 1,000 exhibitors gather at Parc Chanot, ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the annual international trade fair, which showcases the best and most innovative businesses France’s second city has to offer. Stands feature leisure, food and drink, automotive, and health and well-being firms based in and around Marseille. The event opens on Friday and runs until October 3rd.

Saturday

Techno Parade Paris – This annual one-day celebration of music of the electronic kind in the capital attracts hundreds of thousands of fans, parade through the streets, in the company of a dozen or so floats.

Sunday

Paris-Versailles road race – this 16km run takes in two great French landmarks, starting at the Eiffel Tower and finishing opposite the Palace of Versailles. It usually attracts around 25,000 runners.

Hunting season – The hunt season has already opened in most départements of France, but it gets under way on Sunday September 25th in the Cher, l’Eure-et-Loir, l’Indre, Loir-et-Cher, Manche, Orne, and Sarthe