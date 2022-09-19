Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CULTURE

Learning French: Essential podcasts for every level

If you are looking to improve your French - or perhaps simply learn a bit more about France in English - here are the best podcasts to listen to depending on your level.

Published: 19 September 2022 15:59 CEST
Learning French: Essential podcasts for every level
Photo by Soundtrap on Unsplash

If you are looking to hear more spoken French, or simply listen to stories about French culture, language and history, then you might be in the neighbourhood for some podcast recommendations. 

The Local broke down recommendations based on French-language level. For those who do not speak French yet, we also listed several English-language podcasts that will help you get to know France better.

Just starting out

Duolingo French Podcast – This podcast offers “fascinating true stories” where storyteller speaks in intermediate French, and then the host chimes in to offer context. If you are finding it hard to follow, you can always use the episode transcript while listening, which can be found on Duolingo’s website.  

Coffee Break France – Available at four different levels, this podcast starts its first season off with a language teacher helping his student, Anna learn French. You follow along as she is taught how to introduce herself, greet people, and become familiar with how the language works. For those who do not yet live in France, this is a great podcast to listen to before moving or taking a vacation that will help prepare for those initial conversations in French.

You’ve got the basics, but need some more practice

Journal en français facile – Of the three, this is probably the best to start off with. Offered by French national radio (RFI), this podcast goes over the news of the day at a slow, easy to listen to pace. 

L’heure du Monde – This is French newspaper Le Monde’s flagship podcast. It is very similar to the New York Times’ Daily podcast, if you are familiar. Each day, the presenter picks a different topic that is in the press. 

Le Journal de 8h – This is just one of the many podcasts and radio shows offered by France Inter. It is a daily news update that goes over the major news events going on in France and across the world. It is just 16 minutes long, so it is not too long that you might find yourself getting easily lost. 

Perfecting your French

Transfert – This weekly podcast is hosted by Slate. It introduces you to a new, true story with every episode, and it is narrated by the person sharing the tale. Some episodes are exciting and fun, while others are moving and emotional. It is a great way to listen to different French accents, as the narrator is always the person telling their own story. Keep in mind that as the narrator changes each time, so does the voice – one week it might be easy for you to understand, whereas the next it could be trickier. Take it as an opportunity to slow down and try to experiment with different people’s manners of speaking French, at your own pace.

Kiffe ta Race – A podcast about the intersections of race and gender in France. The title – “Kiffe ta race” uses the slang term ‘kiffe’ which means to love or enjoy, along with ‘ta race’ (your race). The top question of the podcast, however is why the word “race” is taboo in French. The hosts interview guests each episode, most of whom are non-white, and begin by asking them if and how they define themselves by their race. If you are looking to understand France in its full diversity, this podcast is a great place to start. 

Si je change, le monde change : l’effet Papillon – This French podcast came as a recommendation from a reader on Twitter. A bi-monthly podcast, host Victoire interviews a different guest each episode, hoping to share an informal conversation about the ways humanity has been impacted by key discoveries in subjects like ecology, health, agriculture, and climate change. Her guests are “artists, entrepreneurs, authors, therapists, researchers, and journalists.” Episodes are usually around 30 minutes or less.

In English, but about France

If you are not quite ready to listen to podcasts in French, but you are interested in learning more about French culture, history and language, then these podcasts might be for you:

Talking France – If you have not given it a listen yet, this is The Local’s weekly podcast that explores France’s cultural quirks and sets you up with all the lingo you need to know to understand what is happening in France. Each week we give you an overview of what is going on in France, and we answer the questions you are curious about.

Listen to Talking France HERE

French Rugby Podcast – For sports fans, this is a great introduction into the world of French rugby – one of the most popular sports in the south of the country. In south-west France, rugby is a passion that has fuelled rivalries between small villages for decades. This podcast interviews players and unpacks seasonal drama – it is hosted by Benjamin Kayser and Johnnie Beattie.

The Europeans – While this podcast – like its title – is focused on Europe broadly, one of its two hosts lives in France, so many of the stories are French-specific. Hailing from London and Essex, the two hosts came to the idea for the podcast out of a shared conviction that “Europe was too often treated as something boring and irrelevant in the British news media.” The podcast tells personal stories, and dives into cultural topics “from conceptual art to Eurovision.”

The French History Podcast – If you are a history buff, this might be the podcast for you. It explores several different facets of French history, from the Algerian War to the viking conquest of Normandy in 793. Episodes are long, sometimes over an hour, but they are rich in information. 

Revolutions, Season 3 – The Revolutions podcast is another option if you are interested in a deeper dive into the French revolution specifically. The third season of the podcast series narrows in on this crucial part of French history, with 55 episodes dedicated to the time period. 

The Earful Tower – Hosted by Oliver Gee, this podcast is an essential guide to Paris, filled with recommendations for where to eat, shop, and drink coffee. There is even an episode on how to take the best professional photos in Paris. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Le goûter: The importance of the afternoon snack in France

The French have developed an entire cultural tradition around the idea of an afternoon snack. It's called "Le goûter" and here's what you need to know about it.

Published: 19 September 2022 13:17 CEST
Le goûter: The importance of the afternoon snack in France

With all those patisseries and viennoiseries tempting the tastebuds in high street boulangerie after boulangerie, there can be little wonder that France  – which takes food very seriously – has also invented the correct time to eat them.

Let us introduce you to the cultural tradition of le goûter – the noun of the verb “to taste”, and a cultural tradition in France dating back into the 19th century, perhaps even as far back as the Renaissance … allowing for the fact that people have snacked for centuries, whether or not it had a formal name. 

It refers to a very particular snack time, usually at around 4pm daily. This is the good news.

The bad news is that, officially, le goûter is reserved for children. This is why many schools, nurseries and holiday activity centres offer it and offices don’t. The idea is that, because the family evening meal is eaten relatively late, this mid-afternoon snack will keep les enfants from launching fridge raids, or bombarding their parents with shouts of, “j’ai faim!”.

Most adults, with their grown-up iron will-power, are expected to be able to resist temptation in the face of all that pastry, and live on their three set meals per day. Le grignotage – snacking between meals – is frowned on if you’re much older than your washing machine.

But, whisper it quietly, but just about everyone snacks (grignoter), anyway – a baguette that doesn’t have one end nibbled off in the time it takes to travel from boulanger to table isn’t a proper baguette. Besides, why should your children enjoy all the treats? 

We’re not saying ignore the nutritionists, but if you lead an active, reasonably healthy lifestyle, a bite to eat in the middle of the afternoon isn’t going to do any harm. So, if you want to join them, feel free.

What do you give for goûter 

It’s a relatively light snack – we’re not talking afternoon tea here. Think a couple of biscuits, a piece of cake, a pain au chocolat (or chocolatine, for right-thinking people in southwest France), piece of fruit, pain au lait, a croissant, yoghurt, compote, or a slice of bread slathered in Nutella.

Things might get a little more formal if friends and their children are round at the goûter hour – a pre-visit trip to the patisserie may be a good idea if you want to avoid scratching madly through the cupboards and don’t have time to create something tasty and homemade.

Not to be confused with

Une collation – adult snacking becomes socially acceptable when it’s not a snack but part of une collation served, for example, at the end of an event, or at a gathering of some kind. Expect, perhaps, a few small sandwiches with the crusts cut off, a few small pastries, coffee and water.

L’apéro – pre-dinner snacks, often featuring savoury bites such as charcuterie, olives, crisps and a few drinks, including alcoholic ones, as a warm up to the main meal event, or as part of an early evening gathering before people head off to a restaurant or home for their evening meal.

Un en-cas – this is the great adult snacking get-out. Although, in general, snacking for grown-ups is considered bad form, sometimes it has to be done. This is it. Call it un en-cas, pretend you’re too hungry to wait for the next meal, and you’ll probably get away with it.

Le goûter in action

Pour le goûter aujourd’hui, on a eu un gâteau – For snack today, we had some cake.

Veuillez fournir un goûter à votre enfant – Please provide an afternoon snack for your child.

J’ai faim ! Je peux avoir un goûter ? – I’m hungry! Can I have a snack?

SHOW COMMENTS