CULTURE

Le goûter: The importance of the afternoon snack in France

The French have developed an entire cultural tradition around the idea of an afternoon snack. It's called "Le goûter" and here's what you need to know about it.

Published: 19 September 2022 13:17 CEST
(Photo: Pierre Verdy / AFP)

With all those patisseries and viennoiseries tempting the tastebuds in high street boulangerie after boulangerie, there can be little wonder that France  – which takes food very seriously – has also invented the correct time to eat them.

Let us introduce you to the cultural tradition of le goûter – the noun of the verb “to taste”, and a cultural tradition in France dating back into the 19th century, perhaps even as far back as the Renaissance … allowing for the fact that people have snacked for centuries, whether or not it had a formal name. 

It refers to a very particular snack time, usually at around 4pm daily. This is the good news.

The bad news is that, officially, le goûter is reserved for children. This is why many schools, nurseries and holiday activity centres offer it and offices don’t. The idea is that, because the family evening meal is eaten relatively late, this mid-afternoon snack will keep les enfants from launching fridge raids, or bombarding their parents with shouts of, “j’ai faim!”.

Most adults, with their grown-up iron will-power, are expected to be able to resist temptation in the face of all that pastry, and live on their three set meals per day. Le grignotage – snacking between meals – is frowned on if you’re much older than your washing machine.

But, whisper it quietly, but just about everyone snacks (grignoter), anyway – a baguette that doesn’t have one end nibbled off in the time it takes to travel from boulanger to table isn’t a proper baguette. Besides, why should your children enjoy all the treats? 

We’re not saying ignore the nutritionists, but if you lead an active, reasonably healthy lifestyle, a bite to eat in the middle of the afternoon isn’t going to do any harm. So, if you want to join them, feel free.

What do you give for goûter 

It’s a relatively light snack – we’re not talking afternoon tea here. Think a couple of biscuits, a piece of cake, a pain au chocolat (or chocolatine, for right-thinking people in southwest France), piece of fruit, pain au lait, a croissant, yoghurt, compote, or a slice of bread slathered in Nutella.

Things might get a little more formal if friends and their children are round at the goûter hour – a pre-visit trip to the patisserie may be a good idea if you want to avoid scratching madly through the cupboards and don’t have time to create something tasty and homemade.

Not to be confused with

Une collation – adult snacking becomes socially acceptable when it’s not a snack but part of une collation served, for example, at the end of an event, or at a gathering of some kind. Expect, perhaps, a few small sandwiches with the crusts cut off, a few small pastries, coffee and water.

L’apéro – pre-dinner snacks, often featuring savoury bites such as charcuterie, olives, crisps and a few drinks, including alcoholic ones, as a warm up to the main meal event, or as part of an early evening gathering before people head off to a restaurant or home for their evening meal.

Un en-cas – this is the great adult snacking get-out. Although, in general, snacking for grown-ups is considered bad form, sometimes it has to be done. This is it. Call it un en-cas, pretend you’re too hungry to wait for the next meal, and you’ll probably get away with it.

Le goûter in action

Pour le goûter aujourd’hui, on a eu un gâteau – For snack today, we had some cake.

Veuillez fournir un goûter à votre enfant – Please provide an afternoon snack for your child.

J’ai faim ! Je peux avoir un goûter ? – I’m hungry! Can I have a snack?

For members

CULTURE

12 places to visit on France’s Heritage Days

The Journées du patrimoine (heritage days) are when thousands of France's historic buildings, cultural centres and museums throw open their doors - many of them free of charge. Here's our pick of some places to visit.

Published: 8 September 2022 12:41 CEST
Updated: 17 September 2022 09:16 CEST
Over the weekend of September 16th to 18th, more than 22,000 fascinating sites and events will be open across France – many of which are not normally available to the public – so planning how to make the most of the Journées du patrimoine can be pretty overwhelming. 

Here are some of our suggestions for this year;

Palais de l’Elysée

If you’re a politics fan you can’t get closer to the heart of government than the Elysée – it’s where the French president lives and it’s also the location of meetings of government ministers and receptions for foreign dignitaries.

You usually need an invitation to enter, but every year over the heritage weekend it’s thrown open to to general public.

There are a couple of caveats to this – you only have access to the public rooms (so you won’t get to rifle through the Macrons’ bathroom cabinet or check out what boxset Brigitte is currently watching) and it’s very popular, so the (free) tickets sell out fast.

Keep an eye on the Elysée website until ticket details are posted.

Ministries and parliament

Many of the French ministries including the Prime Minister’s home/office and the finance ministry also hold tours for members of the public over heritage weekend, while you can also visit the Assemblée nationale (the French parliament) or the Senate.

Ghost Metro stations

The Paris transport network RATP is offering guided tours that take in the history of public transport in Paris, take you behind the scenes of the ongoing works to extend the Metro line and includes one of Paris’ ‘ghost’ Metro stations.

The exact times of the tours are still TBC, but you can find full details here.

Guided tour of the Transilien operational centre of the H&K lines

French national rail operator SNCF is also getting in on the act, with a guided tour of the operational centre that controls the Transilien lines, the suburban trains in the Paris region.

Groups of up to six people at a time can go behind the scenes of the management of daily rail services on the Transilien suburban trains. Find out how SNCF operators deal with normal or disrupted situations, passenger information, etc. Book here

Outside Paris

But this isn’t just about Paris, of course, there are sites open all around France.

Fort Saint-Nicholas / Citadelle de Marseille 

Marseille’s emblematic citadel has been closed to the public since it was built in 1660. But, it will open for the European Heritage Days this year.

On the programme are guided tours, demonstration workshops in the art of restoring old buildings, photographic exhibitions and (according to their website) many other surprises.

Information: www.lacitadelledemarseille.org

Manor of Sauvagnat

This is a first for the manor house of Sauvagnat, Puy-de-Dôme (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), which is not normally open to the public. It was built in 1841, during the reign of France’s last king, on the remains of a 16th-century farmhouse – the bakehouse (bread oven) and the well in the inner courtyard remain. 

Still in its original condition, and fully furnished with period furniture, the highlight of the visit is the beautiful cellars and an extraordinary oak frame, made by master carpenters in 1841.

Open on September 17th and 18th from 2pm to 7pm. Last admission for a guided tour 6pm. Price 5€ for adults, free for under-12s. Information: +33(0)6 42 77 56 27.

Villa Lauquié

Lest we forget. During WWII, the building in Foix, Ariège (Occitanie), was the headquarters of the Gestapo. Between November 1942 and August 1944, many local resistance fighters were interrogated and tortured here before being transferred to Saint-Michel prison in Toulouse or to concentration camps. 

The building will open to the public for the Journées du patrimoine and visitors will be able to see a presentation of photos of inscriptions on the walls by prisoners and testimonies of arrested resistance fighters.

La Métairie washhouse

If you fancy spending the day doing something a little more than simply walking round, looking at things, head to Locmaria, Morbihan (Brittany) to help with the restoration of stone walls around the La Métairie washhouse.

The worksite will be open for volunteer work from 9am to 12noon, and from 2pm to 5pm on September 17th.

Volunteers are asked to wear safety shoes and appropriate clothing, and bring, if possible, a trowel and a float. Information: 02 99 53 53 03, or email: [email protected]

Chapel of the Hospital of Alise-Sainte-Reine

Between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, September 17th, the chapel at the hospital of Alise-Sainte-Reine, Côte-d’Or (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), which dates back to 1659, will be open to the public.

Visitors get to enjoy its 13 paintings of the cycle of Sainte Reine, which were painted in Paris between 1625 and 1650, to serve as models for a series of tapestries intended for the Église Saint-Eustache in the capital.

The Saussy water tower

Staying in Côte-d’Or, the 143-year-old water tower at Saussy, Côte-d’Or (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), is unique in France. Work started in 2018 to restore the tower – whose lift pump was driven by a wind turbine.

The interior of the tower will open to the public for free between 10am and 7pm on September 17th, especially for the Journées du patrimoine. 

Masonic temple

The Masonic temple in Langon, Gironde (Nouvelle-Aquitaine) opens its doors to the public to mark the 250th anniversary of freemasonry in the region.

Church of Saint Cyr and Saint Julitte

Guided tours of the church in the tiny commune of Chemillé sur Dême, Indre-et-Loire (Centre-Val de Loire), which dates back to the 11th century, are offered on the Saturday of the patrimoine weekend, from 10am to 5pm

