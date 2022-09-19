Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Trinquer

This French word involves a lot of eye contact - in both of its senses.

Published: 19 September 2022 15:26 CEST
French Word of the Day: Trinquer
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know trinquer ?

Because this word has two very opposite meanings, and you’ll definitely want to be able to tell them apart.

What does it mean?

Trinquer – roughly pronounced trahn-kay – is a regular French -ER verb and translates as ‘to toast’ in English, so you might hear this at dinner parties or restaurants. 

However, you might use or hear this verb in very different contexts too. The slang or informal meaning of the word is to ‘suffer the unfortunate consequences of a wrong or harmful act.’ 

In English, you might say ‘to take the fall,’ ‘pay the consequences,’ or simply ‘to suffer.’

The original meaning of trinquer comes from the German word trinken, which means ‘to drink.’ The tradition goes back at least to the Middle Ages, and maybe even to antiquity. According to French superstition, you should always look the person you are toasting in the eyes (or else suffer from bad luck). 

It is not entirely clear where the other meaning of the word comes from, but it sure can be confusing for Anglophones. For example, the sentence “Les parents boivent, les enfants trinquent” might seem to say ‘The parents drink, the kids toast’ – while depending on the context this could be the case, it is more likely translated as “The parents drink, the children pay the consequence.”

The informal version of trinquer is widely used, even by news sites. An example from the French press was “Inflation : les salariés trinquent, les entreprises se couvrent” – an article about how workers suffer the consequences of inflation as companies cover their own needs.

Use it like this

C’est le locataire qui va trinquer si le propriétaire ne répare pas le tuyau qui fuit. – It is the tenant who will deal with the consequences if the landlord does not fix the leaky pipe. 

C’est elle qui trinque pour les mauvaises décisions financières de son mari. – She pays the price for the poor financial decision of her husband.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Avoir le cafard

Sadly, calling pest control isn’t going to be enough.

Published: 16 September 2022 16:03 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Avoir le cafard

Why do I need to know avoir le cafard?

Because it’s a handy phrase to use with a friend to describe feeling a little down in the dumps.

What does it mean?

Avoir le cafard – pronounced a-vwah le caf-ar – translates precisely as ‘to have the cockroach’ but it really means being in a melancholy mood, to feel a little blue.

The phrase has north African origins – cafard comes from the Arabic word ‘kafir’, which describes a person who lacks faith. 

In 16th-century France, the word carried the same meaning and has now come, via Charles Baudelaire’s poetic description of his emotions in Les Fleurs du Mal, to this phrase, to mean having little self-belief.

Use it like this

J’ai le cafard parce que je dois travailler ce weekend – I feel miserable because I have to work this weekend

Mon frère a le cafard depuis quelque temps et ne veut plus sortir – My brother has been feeling down for a while and doesn’t want to go out anymore. 

SHOW COMMENTS