French President Emmanuel Macron attends Queen’s funeral in London

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte paid their respects to Queen Elisabeth II in London, along with several other foreign leaders, such as American president Joe Biden and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
The couple arrived on Sunday, September 18th, the eve of the funeral.
The image above shows the French presidential couple arriving at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s longest-serving monarch.
In this photo, the Macrons can be seen entering Westminster Abbey, alongside other foreign leaders ahead of the state funeral on Monday morning.
In the photo above, US President Joe Biden (R) can be seen taking his seat with wife Jill Biden. French President Emmanuel Macron sits among the crowd of dignitaries and leaders on the left, during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/kaMtBviwXI
The Twitter account “Royal Family Channel” posted a video of the two paying their respects to the late Queen as she lay-in-state on Sunday.
Prior to the services, Macron waved as he and Brigitte walked “incognito” along a bridge with the Palace of Westminster in the background in London on September 18, 2022, on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Macron was criticised by some British media for sporting sunglasses and sneakers, as he and Brigitte walked past the queue of British waiting to see the royal coffin.
The Macrons pay their respects to the Queen https://t.co/WJoD3DJ8S0
In France, many Internet users and political figures, including those on far-right, accused the French presidential couple of disrespecting the British by “going to Queen’s funeral in sneakers.”
The images were taken on Sunday, prior to the service.
