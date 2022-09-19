For members
HUNTING
Everything you need to know about France’s hunting season
Hunting, whether you are in favour or not, is hugely important in France with over five million people are registered to take part in the past time. Here's what you need to know about it.
Published: 19 September 2022 11:21 CEST
Hunters walk in a field on the opening day of France's hunting season in central France on September 18, 2022. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
HUNTING
‘Go for a walk at home’, president of French hunters tells hikers in rural France
The president of France's association of hunters has sparked anger by telling people they should go for a walk 'at home' in order to avoid coming into contact with hunters.
Published: 10 May 2022 14:59 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments