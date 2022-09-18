Read news from:
‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women says France’s Binoche at Spanish film festival

Actors must learn to just say "no" to roles that objectify women, Oscar-winning French actor Juliette Binoche said Sunday at the San Sebastian film festival where she will be honoured with an award for her acting career.

Published: 18 September 2022 16:28 CEST
Juliette Binoche at San Sebastian film festival
French actress Juliette Binoche poses during a photo call a few hours before receiving the Donostia Award for her career, during the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 18, 2022. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

“You have to know how to say no to things so that you don’t end up in a kind of situation where you are seen in a certain way,” said Binoche, who is one of France’s most recognised actors.

When she was offered roles where she was “somebody’s woman, or objectified as a woman”, she turned them down.

“I just said ‘no’ because I wasn’t interested,” the 58-year-old told reporters, admitting that she felt “very lucky” to have played so many interesting parts throughout her career.

“I know there are women who are victims of this.. but you have to know how to reject this kind of codified cinema,” said Binoche whose role in The English Patient (1996) won her an Oscar for best-supporting actress.

“It’s not always easy but you have to know how to take a leap into the unknown where these chauvinistic codes no longer apply.”

Binoche, who has taken on some 75 different parts since her silver screen debut in 1983, says she tries to “never judge a role, but to embrace it with all its contradictions, all its darkness, and for what ultimately makes it
human.

“And when a storyline leads to an evolution or a transformation, that’s what interests me most.”

On Sunday evening, the festival will present Binoche and Canadian director David Cronenberg with an honorary Donostia award in recognition of their careers.

Past recipients of the Donostia award — the festival’s highest honour — include actors Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Robert De Niro.

Last year’s honours were awarded to French actor Marion Cotillard and Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Polanski to face trial in France for alleged defamation

Veteran Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski has been ordered to stand trial in France over his alleged defamation of a British actress who accused him of sexual abuse, a source close to the case said Wednesday.

Published: 14 September 2022 18:07 CEST
The Paris court order did not specify a trial date for Polanski, 89, who was charged in October last year. He has faced a series of sex assault claims during his career.

He has faced a series of sex assault claims during his career, though never previously has he stood trial in France over them.

The defamation case was filed by Charlotte Lewis, born in 1967, who starred in Polanski’s 1986 film “Pirates”.

In 2010, she had accused him in Los Angeles of sexual abuse at his Paris apartment in the 1980s, when she was 16.

Polanski dismissed Lewis as a “liar” and a “fabulist” in a long interview with the Paris Match magazine in 2019, pointing to quotes attributed to her in a 1999 interview with the British tabloid News of the World, expressing her desire for him.

Lewis claims the quotes were not accurate.

Polanski’s lawyer Herve Temime told AFP last October that the pressing of charges was “automatic” in defamation cases, and welcomed the prospect of trial as the way of bringing out of the truth.

The director remains wanted in the United States for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and has also faced accusations of other sexual assaults that he denies.

In 2019, French photographer Valentine Monnier accused Polanski of raping her in his Swiss chalet in 1975 when she was 18 and working as a model and actress, saying he tried to give her a pill as he beat her “into submission”.

His star has also dimmed in the wake of the MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood, and French stars including celebrated actress Adele Haenel walked out of France’s annual celebration of cinema, Les Cesars, in 2020 after Polanski was awarded for his film “An Officer and a Spy”.

