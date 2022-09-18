Read news from:
Austria
French ‘Spider-Man” celebrates 60th birthday by scaling 48-storey Paris skyscraper

French free climber Alain Robert, commonly known as France's 'Spider-Man', marked his 60th birthday by climbing a 48-storey building in Paris without any safety equipment on Saturday.

Published: 18 September 2022 08:57 CEST
French solo free climber Alain Robert is pictured mid-climb as he scales the TotalEnergies tower in Paris' La Defense
French solo free climber Alain Robert is pictured mid-climb as he scales the TotalEnergies tower in Paris' La Defense in January 2020. On Saturday 17th September 2022, he did it again. Photo: Thomas SAMSON / AFP

He scaled the 187-metre Tour TotalEnergies in the La Defense business district in Paris.

“I want to send people the message that being 60 years’ old is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” he told Reuters news agency.

“I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolises retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch,” he added.

But once he reached the top of the tower, he was reportedly arrested, according to local French news site Defense-92.

Robert is pictured as he’s in the process of climbing the tower in the below tweet from Defense-92.

He also wanted to raise awareness of the need for climate change action by making the climb, Reuters reported.

Since he began climbing in 1975, Robert has become well known for his daring feats, climbing over 150 tall buildings around the world – including the world’s tallest, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

He never uses a harness and relies solely on a small bag of chalk, his climbing shoes and his impressive rock-climbing skills.

But because he doesn’t always request permission before starting a climb, he’s also been arrested numerous times.

All French households will have to be offered composting bin

Every household in France must be able to recycle food waste at home from January 1st, 2024, the government has announced, as local authorities will be obliged to offer composting bins.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:02 CEST
All local authorities will be obliged to offer households means of sorting biodegradable waste at source, such as separate bins for collection, individual or collective composting.

The aim is to recycle bio-waste, which consists mainly of peelings, kitchen products and meal leftovers, in the form of compost or fuel instead of burying or burning it, in order to reduce greenhouse gas production.

Local authorities will have to propose solutions allowing households to carry out this sorting at home – although several dozen authorities across France already offer this service.

Currently, local authorities or businesses whose annual production exceeds 10 tonnes or 60 litres for oils are required to sort bio-waste at source. From January 1st, 2023, the volume will be lowered to five tonnes, before being abolished altogether – and therefore requiring all local authorities to act – on January 1st, 2024.

According to the Environmental Code, bio-waste is classed as “non-hazardous biodegradable garden or park waste, food or kitchen waste from households, offices, restaurants, wholesale trade, canteens, caterers or retail outlets, as well as comparable waste from food processing plants”.

