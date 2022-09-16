Read news from:
Austria
ENERGY

Heating homes: What are the rules on fires and log burners in France?

As energy prices are set to rise in France, many people are considering alternatives such as wood and pellet burning stoves and fireplaces. Here is what you need to know:

Published: 16 September 2022 14:17 CEST
Heating homes: What are the rules on fires and log burners in France?
Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Currently, only five percent of households in France use wood-based heating methods, but even that is a sharp increase on the previous year.

The French Federation of Fuels and Heating (FF3C) expects it will need to produce 2.4 million tonnes worth of wood this year, in contrast to the 1.8 million tonnes that were produced just two years ago during the winter of 2021-2022.

There has also been a similar increase in interest for installing wood-based heating methods – the FF3C saw sales of pellet stoves increase by 41 percent, and pellet boilers increase by 120 percent, between 2020 and 2021.

Noting a ‘rush on wood pellets before winter,’ the FF3C issued a statement warning consumers that there could be a possible “supply shortage of five to 15 percent.” This is in part due to the fact that The majority of wood pellets are produced in France, but the remaining 15 percent was primarily supplied by Russia and Belarus.

The price per bag of pellets has also increased – between spring 2022 and fall 2022, the price of a bag of pellets has risen from €6.5 to €8.

According to Propellet, an association of pellet-based heating workers, the market will “remain constrained” in the near future, even though the goal is to add new production lines and plants in order to double production capacity by 2028.  

Which type of fireplace is best for heating?

Open, or traditional fireplaces without glass exteriors, are typically less efficient. About 85 percent of the energy produced by burning a log goes out the chimney. 

Whereas in closed fireplaces and wood/pellet burning stoves, the air supply is controlled and combustion is done at a very high temperature. At least 85 percent of the energy produced from a log burning is recovered in these types of fireplaces. Some log-burners (the more expensive ones) can also be connected to the water-heating system.

Regarding pollution, open fireplaces generate more air pollution than closed, which emit less fine particles.

The French government is encouraging households to transition to closed fireplaces via grants, with the goal of reducing fine particle emissions by 50 percent by 2030. The Haut-Savoie département (in the French Alps) has prohibited the use of open fireplaces since January 1st, 2022. This is in effect for all 41 of its municipalities located in the Arve valley, which is known for having high pollution levels.

The construction of new open fireplaces was banned at the start of 2022.

What are the national rules for fireplaces or wood/pellet burning stove?

In general, across France, you can use your chimney or wood/pellet stove (poêle à bois in French) as long as it has been swept in compliance with local rules (set by our town hall or mairie) – this often means that the sweeping must be done at least once a year. Paris and the surrounding region has slightly different rules (see below).

Each département sets its own regulations regarding how often the chimney must be swept. In most cases, it is the occupant that must account for the chimney and flue sweeping, regardless of whether they are the owner or tenant. You will want to keep the certificate showing your chimney has indeed been swept – this will be important if you need to place any claims with your insurance company.

Additionally, if you live in an apartment or shared building your copropriété (the body that regulates public spaces in a building) must not have rules prohibiting chimney usage. 

City specific regulations for fireplaces can be made on a municipal level, though the Haut-Savoie département is currently the only one to have introduced an outright ban on open log-burning fireplaces. Technically, any locality that is required to institute a PPA (atmosphere protection plan) has the right to create a ban on the use of non-efficient wood heating.

Emissions

‘Closed’ chimneys (eg log-burners) must respect emission and performance standards for new or existing equipment.

For example – if the device is being used as a primary heating system, then it must not release more than 16 mg of dust per metre cubed. For new devices, they must have obtained a rating of 5 stars by the ‘Green Flame label’ to be used in a ‘sensitive zone’ (see below). You can find more information HERE.

Grants 

Some cities – such as Lyon and Grenoble – have introduced incentive programs for households to transition away from inefficient wood burners that contribute to particle pollution, particularly in urban areas. The “Prime Air Bois” offers up to €2,000 (depending on household resources) if you agree to replace your old appliance with a new one that has the “7-star green flame” label.

The French government hopes to replace 600,000 inefficient, open chimney appliances nationwide by 2025. Households across the country with open fireplaces can apply to for the MaPrimeRenov, a benefit that can be added to local aid to help pay for the purchase and installation of new, environmentally friendly devices. 

Rules on fuel types

France’s environment ministry recommends the use of high quality wood, particularly dry wood. As of September 1st, 2022, firewood sold was required to display a moisture label accompanied by the mention of whether the wood is ‘ready to use’ (dry) or must be dried before use.

Households are not permitted to burn soiled, painted, varnished wood (this might include old furniture, or wood recovered from building sites); waste, whether that be milk cartons, plastic packaging or magazines; toxic or corrosive substances; and worm-eaten wood (in reality, we’re unsure how this would be policed).

Paris and Île-de-France

Paris and the surrounding region of Île-de-France has slightly different rules. Paris did have a ban on wood-burning fireplaces up until 2015, for air quality reasons, this law was then overturned, so in most of Paris it is quite legal to light a fire or log-burner. However, it cannot be used as your primary heating system (no, we have no idea how they would check this either).

Paris and ‘sensitive zones’ in Île-de-France have some specific rules that apply to them differently than the rest of France. You can see a list of Île-de-France’s ‘sensitive zones’ under “Annexe 1” of this inter-locality plan for air quality protection.

ENERGY

Revealed: The worst-case scenario for blackouts this winter in France

The head of France's national electricity operator, RTE, has explained what consumers can expect this winter in France, and lays out the worst-case scenario for households and businesses.

Published: 15 September 2022 13:27 CEST
Revealed: The worst-case scenario for blackouts this winter in France

RTE – the independent, electricity system operator of France – offered its expectations for this winter in France, and what a worst-case scenario might actually entail.

In a detailed interview with BFMTV, Thomas Veyrenc, the head of RTE, explained that the weather is a crucial factor.

“If the winter is mild, you won’t hear from RTE,” said the electricity boss to BFMTV.

If we have a cold winter, there might be issues with supply, but there are other factors in play.

Veyrenc outlined three possible scenarios;

The best-case scenario – no issues with supply.

The medium scenario – in a “median situation,” RTE may request ‘specific actions’ for up to five days – which would begin with voluntary decreases in energy consumption, starting with companies. So for example factories might shut down some of their production lines, or cease production for one day of the week.

The worst-case scenario – this will involve these ‘specific actions’ being requested for up to a maximum of 30 days. If the voluntary decreases from businesses are not enough, households could see planned power cuts, up to a maximum of two hours, in the evenings or early mornings.

Veyrenc added that the worst case scenario is “very, very unlikely” and that a ‘blackout’ (which he defines as the complete loss of control of the entire French electrical grid) is not possible.

So what would need to happen for the worst case scenario to come about? 

Veyrenc outlined four things which, he said, would all need to happen together before the worst-case scenario outlined above would happen.

Cold winter – if it is an exceptionally cold winter, with temperatures not seen for the previous 10 years. If it is a cold but not exceptionally cold winter, France could see the ‘medium case scenario’ in play.

Continuing nuclear problems – if the current problems with France’s nuclear industry, which has seen almost half the country’s reactors offline, are not resolved.

He said: “There is a crisis in nuclear [and hydroelectric] production in France”.

He explained that while it is normal to have some reactors shut down from summer to autumn, it is abnormal to be operating at half-capacity. Additionally, the ongoing drought in France also served to decrease the hydroelectric production, which represents the second largest source of electricity production. 

Veyrenc was more cautious than EDF (France’s national energy provider, in charge of the country’s nuclear fleet) in anticipating whether all of France’s nuclear reactors will be back online by the winter. In early September, EDF estimated that 27 of the 32 offline reactors will be functional again before the end of December, with the other five will be back on by February. 

Energy-saving failures – the French government is working on a plan to cut the country’s energy usage through energy-saving measures for public institutions, businesses and households. If this fails and energy usage remains the same as the winter of 2021, it makes the worst case scenario more likely.

Lack of European solidarity – in the case of shortages, the back-up plan for France is to buy in energy with other countries, and it has made a bi-lateral pact with Germany on this issue. However if this plan falls through, it makes the worst-case scenario more likely. Veyrenc said “the more solidarity we have with each other in gas and electricity, the better.”

Ecowatt

In order to help people keep up to date with the energy situation, the French government intends to launch an app known as Ecowatt at the end of September.

Ecowatt will list three different levels – green (all functioning normally); orange (the situation is ‘tense’ and ‘actions are welcome’) and red (there is a risk of power cuts without decreases in consumption).

During a ‘red’ alert scenario, the risk of cuts (coupures) would still only happen after several steps and would not be nationwide. 

Veyrenc explained that the Ecowatt tool is not solely intended for households, and that it will be businesses who will have to pay the closest attention to it, rather than individual consumers.

He added that the ‘Ecowatt’ tool will follow these scenarios, and that a ‘red’ alert on the application would align with the median situation where companies will have to enact the protocols they agreed to in energy sobriety plans and consumers will be encouraged, though not obliged, to decrease consumption.

Key terms:

Blackout: The same word as in English, but according to Veyrenc, this is defined as “total loss of control of the [electrical] system” – this would entail a shutdown of the entire French electric grid.

Coupure: A planned power cut, or ‘rolling blackout’ as English-speakers might say. If necessary, these would be targeted by location, shorter than two hours, and outside of work hours. 

In September an app called Ecowatt will be launched, giving updates on the energy situation

Niveau vertla consommation est normale – Green level – electricity consumption is normal

Niveau orange – le système électrique est tendu, et les écogestes sont les bienvenus – Orange level – the electrical system is under pressure and energy-saving actions are welcomed

Niveau rouge – le système électrique est très tendu, et les coupures inévitables si la consommation n’est pas réduite – Red level – the electrical system is under high pressure, power cuts are inevitable if energy consumption is not reduced

Geste – a personal action. In the context of energy, this would involve ‘eco-friendly actions’ such as turning the thermostat down, turning off lights in rooms you are not using or cooking on a lower heat – anything that reduces your personal consumption of energy. 

Chaque geste compte – every action matters, this is the slogan that the government will be using this winter in order to persuade households to make energy-saving gestures.

