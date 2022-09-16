Read news from:
French regional airports close as air traffic controllers strike

Several of France's regional airports closed completely on Friday, while others offered a skeleton service as air traffic controllers went on strike.

Published: 16 September 2022 12:23 CEST
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled in France - around half of all scheduled routes - as air traffic controllers strike. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the country’s air traffic controllers went on strike, with their action also causing delays across European airspace.

France’s DGAC civil aviation authority said 16 airports were operating a skeleton service, as were traffic control centres guiding planes overflying French territory at high altitude.

But several regional airports were closed and the DGAC warned of “cancellations and significant delays across the country”.

European air traffic body Eurocontrol said it was seeing “significant disruption”, with delays totalling over 500,000 minutes by 8.30am.

That was more than three times the level across the whole of last Friday when air traffic was moving normally.

Delays of an average 25 minutes per flight were mostly down to the strike, Eurocontrol said.

Around 21,000 planes are expected to pass through Eurocontrol airspace on Friday, down by around one third.

Air France dropped around half its 800 planned services Friday, while Europe’s largest airline Ryanair said it had cancelled 420 flights overflying or landing in France.

The DGAC said it was working with Eurocontrol to divert planes around French airspace.

The SNCTA air traffic controllers’ union said its members are concerned that pay is not keeping up with soaring inflation.

Air traffic controllers are among France’s best-paid civil servants, earning an average of €5,000 per month according to a parliamentary report.

The union also warns that recruitment is falling short, risking gaps in the profession’s ranks.

One-third of existing air traffic controllers are expected to retire between 2029 and 2035, and training new ones takes at least five years.

The SNCTA says the long wait for new recruits means fresh funding is needed for additional training capacity.

It has filed notice of a further strike on September 28th-30th.

TRAVEL NEWS

1,000 flights cancelled: How Friday’s French air traffic controllers’ strike will hit travel in Europe

One thousand flights have been cancelled because of a French air traffic controllers' strike - which affects both flights in and out of France and those that cross over French airspace. Here's a look at the disruption.

Published: 15 September 2022 15:38 CEST
Updated: 16 September 2022 08:25 CEST
1,000 flights cancelled: How Friday's French air traffic controllers' strike will hit travel in Europe

When?

The SNCTA union, which represents the majority of French air traffic controllers, has called a one-day strike for Friday, September 16th.

Flights on this day will be heavily disrupted, and it’s likely that there will be knock-on effects over the weekend as well.

There are also strikes announced for Wednesday, September 28th, Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th – at this stage we do not know how much disruption these will case, cancellations will be announced nearer the time so check our travel section HERE.

Where?

This affects flights in and out of all French airports (which includes France itself and its overseas territories such as the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe) and potentially affects all flights that pass over French airspace.

Why?

The strike is over pay, and also the longer-term recruitment of air traffic controllers.

How much disruption?

A lot. The French aviation authority Direction générale de l’aviation civile (DGAC) has asked airlines to cancel half of all their flights in and out of France on Friday. 

There is no target of cancellation for flights that merely pass through French airspace, but the DGAC has warned that these too can be affected, although it is working with air traffic controllers in neighbouring country to re-route some flights.

The DGAC is recommending that passengers postpone their travel plans on Friday, if at all possible.

In total 1,000 flights have been cancelled. 

Airlines

The 50 percent cancellation applies to all airlines, and anyone whose flight has been cancelled should be notified by email and/or SMS. Anyone who has a flight booked is advised to check directly with their airline, and use the airline app or flight tracker if applicable for the latest updates.

Air France – the French national carrier has tried to keep as many of its long-haul flights as possible, and says that 90 percent of scheduled long-haul flights should go ahead on Friday. In order to do this, however, it has had to severely cut short-haul and medium-length routes – just 45 percent of short/medium flights will go ahead on Friday.

Ryanair – Ryanair has cancelled 420 flights, affecting 80,000 passengers. As well as flights to France, these also include passengers travelling between Spain, Italy, the UK, Ireland and Germany, where flights passed over France.

The company is particularly affected by ‘overflights’ – flights passing over France through French airspace – and is calling on the EU to take tougher action to protect airlines from this type of disruption. 

Easyjet – the UK-based budget airline has cancelled 50 percent of its flights, and advises customers to check the Easyjet flight tracker on their website for the latest information on their flight.

Transavia – the French budget airline has announced 140 flight cancellations for Friday.

Vueling – the Spanish budget airline has cancelled 80 flights to and from France – it has a full list of cancelled flights on its website here.

