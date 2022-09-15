PODCAST: Dijon mustard, French royalty and is France heading for a ‘disastrous’ referendum?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and veteran political reporter John Lichfield to take a look at the news and talking points in France this week.

We’re taking a look at why France’s nuclear industry is in trouble and why Emmanuel Macron has chosen to bring back the highly contentious subject of euthanasia and assisted suicide, even suggesting that he might hold a national referendum on the subject.

John Lichfield said: “I think referenda are legitimate in certain cases, but I think the issues related to assisted dying are so complex that it’s something that lends itself to demagoguery and misinformation and I can just imagine the avalanche of nonsense that will appear on the internet. I can imagine a referendum being an absolute calamity.”

And as our podcast is made up of three Brits (plus one American) we’re taking a look at the death of the British Queen Elizabeth II, and why her passing has been such a major event in the staunchly republican nation of France.

John told us: “I think for older French people the Queen is associated with Britain being a strong ally in wartime, but also the fact that the British royal family was extraordinarily welcoming and supportive to Charles de Gaulle when he was in exile in the UK. The Queen herself was known to be a francophile and a francophone – she spoke quite good French.

“So I think there are a number of specific reasons why the French have an affection for the Queen herself, but I think it also reflects the affection for Britain in France, which we often forget.”

And we’re also taking a virtual tour around France, visiting the mustard capital of Dijon, the vineyards of Bordeaux and flagging some of our recommendations of the great places to visit during this weekend’s ‘heritage days’.

As ever, we finish with a section on the French words and phrases that have been in the news this week, plus Emma tries to persuade you all to watch her favourite French TV show, the new series of which starts this week.

