TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Dijon mustard, French royalty and is France heading for a ‘disastrous’ referendum?

Our Talking France podcast is back with a new episode that takes a look at everything that has been happening in France this week - from weighty topics like the right to die and the French nuclear industry, via the future of Dijon mustard, France's surprising love for royalty and our favourite French TV show.

Published: 15 September 2022 11:27 CEST
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and veteran political reporter John Lichfield to take a look at the news and talking points in France this week.

We’re taking a look at why France’s nuclear industry is in trouble and why Emmanuel Macron has chosen to bring back the highly contentious subject of euthanasia and assisted suicide, even suggesting that he might hold a national referendum on the subject.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John Lichfield said: “I think referenda are legitimate in certain cases, but I think the issues related to assisted dying are so complex that it’s something that lends itself to demagoguery and misinformation and I can just imagine the avalanche of nonsense that will appear on the internet. I can imagine a referendum being an absolute calamity.”

And as our podcast is made up of three Brits (plus one American) we’re taking a look at the death of the British Queen Elizabeth II, and why her passing has been such a major event in the staunchly republican nation of France.

John told us: “I think for older French people the Queen is associated with Britain being a strong ally in wartime, but also the fact that the British royal family was extraordinarily welcoming and supportive to Charles de Gaulle when he was in exile in the UK. The Queen herself was known to be a francophile and a francophone – she spoke quite good French.

“So I think there are a number of specific reasons why the French have an affection for the Queen herself, but I think it also reflects the affection for Britain in France, which we often forget.”

And we’re also taking a virtual tour around France, visiting the mustard capital of Dijon, the vineyards of Bordeaux and flagging some of our recommendations of the great places to visit during this weekend’s ‘heritage days’.

As ever, we finish with a section on the French words and phrases that have been in the news this week, plus Emma tries to persuade you all to watch her favourite French TV show, the new series of which starts this week.

Find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE, or on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts.

PODCAST: What does the energy crisis mean for France and does Macron have a plan?

The Local's Talking France podcast is back after the summer break, and in the first episode of the new season we're looking at the burning questions in France - the climate and the energy crisis.

Published: 8 September 2022 12:06 CEST
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and veteran political reporter John Lichfield to sift through the current crisis – will France get through the winter without blackouts, what can we expect from the ‘energy sobriety’ policy and does president Emmanuel Macron have a plan?

You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify or Google, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John told us: “If there are cuts to the electricity in France this winter it will have very little to do with the war in Ukraine and more to do with the French nuclear industry, which is in real trouble.

“The other big issue is to do with the 2023 Budget, which will be one of the main subjects of legislation for the parliament when it returns. Consumer prices for electricity have been capped at 4 percent but the actual price increase in France is more like 50-60 percent and the government has been covering that – just over 1 percent of the national GDP this year has gone on this price shield.

“Can the government continue with the shield at this level? The short answer is no.”  

We’re also looking back at the scorching summer in France and assessing whether this has made a difference in the attitude of French people to the climate crisis – and whether a French football coach’s bad joke is in fact a sign of the zeitgeist.

We’re got some chat on trees, holidays and why Lille is turning off its lights and Genevieve sheds some light on the very particular storm that is brewing in the wine-producing area of Saint-Emilion.

And we’re also bringing you a round-up of French vocab, with our pick of some of the words and phrases that you’ll hear in France right now, from political discussions to cheery greetings, and Ben’s new favourite French insult. 

You can find all previous episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE, and we will be producing new episodes every week.

