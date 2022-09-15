Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Macron to attend queen’s funeral in UK

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as he called he called King Charles III to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

Published: 15 September 2022 08:34 CEST
Macron to attend queen's funeral in UK
French President Emmanuel Macron places a white rose next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, after signing the condolence book at the British Embassy in Paris on September 9, 2022, a day after the Queen died at the age of 96. (Photo by CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL / AFP)

Macron “offered his sincere condolences to the king and expressed his full support. He expressed the sadness of the French men and women at the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and their thoughts to the British people”, the Elysee said Wednesday.

He also “wished the king the greatest success, and expressed his full availability to continue the work they have carried out together in recent years in the face of common challenges, starting with the protection of the climate and the planet”, the statement added.

Macron said on Twitter “I will be in London to attend the funeral” on Monday.

“The bond between France and the United Kingdom is unbreakable. We will continue to build it, following the path traced by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, he added.

The queen’s coffin arrived in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her state funeral Monday.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

France to boost gas exports to Germany from mid-October

New capacity for gas exports from France to Germany will be available from mid-October, France's gas network operator said Wednesday, as Europe's energy system is rejigged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 14 September 2022 16:26 CEST
France to boost gas exports to Germany from mid-October

“Historic gas flows from the east have been reversed under the effect of the war in Ukraine,” operator GRTgaz said in a statement, adding that the firm “is working on adapting its network to develop new capacity for export from France to Germany, which will be available from mid-October.”

“Historic gas flows from the east have been reversed under the effect of the war in Ukraine,” operator GRTgaz said in a statement.

It added that the firm “is working on adapting its network to develop new capacity for export from France to Germany, which will be available from mid-October.”

GRTgaz said France’s terminals for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) were operating at 90 percent capacity, helping to fill the country’s reserves to 94 percent — around ten points higher than the European average.

In a “normal” winter, there would be “no shortage of gas”, the company said — while warning that “there is little room for manoeuvre, especially on days of especially high consumption”.

And in the case of a “very cold” winter, GRTgaz expects a shortfall in gas supply of around five percent, a level it said “can be absorbed by reaching the energy saving objectives set by the authorities”.

It encouraged households to follow advice to turn down their heating by one degree Celsius.

“As a last resort, load-shedding targeting major consumers could protect residential customers in extreme situations that are very unlikely to occur,” the operator said.

The announcement came alongside Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s conference discussing the government’s plans for helping the country cope with surging energy costs this winter, caused by disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE: LATEST: France announces 15 percent gas and electricity price rises for 2023

SHOW COMMENTS