Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

Air France announces salary increases for employees

More than 38,000 employees of Air France will benefit from a five percent salary increase, in addition to a €1,000 bonus in response to inflation, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Published: 15 September 2022 10:40 CEST
Air France announces salary increases for employees
An Air France plane is seen on the tarmac at Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)

The salary hikes and bonus are intended to offset the impacts of inflation, as well as to anticipate annual pay negotiations – and hopefully avoid the risk of strike action.

The employees concerned will be “ground staff, cabin crew and pilots,” the company said in a statement.

Air France decided on the amounts after consultation with trade unions, and noted that the “exceptional purchasing power bonus” will be paid next month.

During the summer of 2022, Air France cancelled several flights due to industrial action, as airport employees walked out over disputes in pay, as well as staff shortages following the Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE: French air traffic control strike to ground half of scheduled flights

Air France explained that “the lowest salary levels will benefit starting November 2022 with a minimum increase of €130 gross per month (for a full-time employee).” 

In an effort to “respond to the exceptional situation” of “historically high inflation” the company made the announcement after France’s government increased the 2022 inflation forecast from 5 percent to 5.3 percent. 

The airline was able to make its first profit during the second quarter since the start of the pandemic, due to an increase in airline travel. However, the company said that despite these actions it “strongly constrained by its financial situation.”

Air France’s announcement came just ahead of a separate air traffic controller’s strike set for Friday, September 16th, which will cover all airports in France and is likely to see half of all flights cancelled. 

READ MORE: French air traffic control strike to ground half of scheduled flights

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

African Uber Eats riders protest in Paris over ‘fraud’ dismissals

Around 500 Uber Eats riders from Africa, many without French working papers, demonstrated in Paris on Monday after the company kicked 2,500 accounts off its restaurant delivery platform that allegedly used fake identities.

Published: 12 September 2022 17:42 CEST
African Uber Eats riders protest in Paris over 'fraud' dismissals

Many said they had been working for years with Uber, claiming the company was well aware that its riders are often undocumented migrants who use “borrowed” ID to open their accounts.

“I was disconnected two weeks ago, but I worked all through the lockdowns [during the Covid-19 pandemic],” 34-year-old Osseni Kone from Ivory Coast said outside the Uber Eats offices in central Paris.

“I’m asking Uber to regularise my situation so I can work freely,” he said.

The US-based company is facing growing pressure across Europe to hire riders outright as employees, instead of independent contractors, to respect the rights of “gig economy” workers.

In France, that prompted Uber Eats to audit its rider accounts after signing a charter with the government to “harmonise the oversight practices” of its platform.

It said 2,500 of the roughly 60,000 accounts overall were identified as fraudulent, and said riders whose accounts were blocked could still appeal.

“I’ve worked like this for them for three years,” said Ismael Meite, 32, also from the Ivory Coast.

“They knew full well that the ID card and the profile photo were not identical but they had no problem with it. We did a huge amount of work during Covid and now they say we’re not in order?” he said.

A colleague, also from Ivory Coast but who asked for anonymity, denounced a “brutal” dismissal, showing his 99 percent approval rating from clients on the Uber Eats app.

Uber and other delivery service operators insist the workers are self-employed, and courts across Europe have issued contradictory decisions — sometimes forcing companies to provide standard labour contracts, at other times upholding their status as independent contractors.

Last April in France, a Paris court fined the British meal delivery group Deliveroo after finding it guilty of “undeclared labour” for using freelance riders who should have been classified as employees, depriving the state of millions of euros in payroll taxes.

SHOW COMMENTS