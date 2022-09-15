Air France announces salary increases for employees

The salary hikes and bonus are intended to offset the impacts of inflation, as well as to anticipate annual pay negotiations – and hopefully avoid the risk of strike action.

The employees concerned will be “ground staff, cabin crew and pilots,” the company said in a statement.

Air France decided on the amounts after consultation with trade unions, and noted that the “exceptional purchasing power bonus” will be paid next month.

During the summer of 2022, Air France cancelled several flights due to industrial action, as airport employees walked out over disputes in pay, as well as staff shortages following the Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE: French air traffic control strike to ground half of scheduled flights

Air France explained that “the lowest salary levels will benefit starting November 2022 with a minimum increase of €130 gross per month (for a full-time employee).”

In an effort to “respond to the exceptional situation” of “historically high inflation” the company made the announcement after France’s government increased the 2022 inflation forecast from 5 percent to 5.3 percent.

The airline was able to make its first profit during the second quarter since the start of the pandemic, due to an increase in airline travel. However, the company said that despite these actions it “strongly constrained by its financial situation.”

Air France’s announcement came just ahead of a separate air traffic controller’s strike set for Friday, September 16th, which will cover all airports in France and is likely to see half of all flights cancelled.

READ MORE: French air traffic control strike to ground half of scheduled flights