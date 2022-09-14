VIDEO: See inside France’s ‘next generation’ TGV trains

Hailed the ‘TGV of the future’, French national rail line executives are calling the TGV M – the new train carriage to be debuted in 2024 – a “revolutionary flagship.”

In the video below, Info France 2 took a look at the futuristic new railway vehicle, which is set to be equipped with 20 percent more capacity, nine carriages instead of eight, and 32 percent less CO2 emissions.

🚄 Un nouveau type de TGV arrivera sur les rails dans deux ans. À l'intérieur de ce train plus long et plus moderne, des salles de jeux seront même installées. ▶️ #JT13H pic.twitter.com/mCmrpNhf8m — Info France 2 (@infofrance2) September 12, 2022

The TGV M – which stands for TGV Mobilité – will sport a more aerodynamic appearance, also intended to help in ‘energy sobriety.’

Inside the train there will be more space, more seats, a bar on both floors and a ‘games room’ with a widescreen TV, which in the promo video appears to be showing a football game.

The TGV M will be launched toward the end of 2024 on the historic Paris-Lyon line (LGV Sud-Est).

SNCF’s CEO told BFMTV that he hopes to run the train outside of France as well. “It will start running to Italy on the Paris-Milan line, a line that has been incredibly successful, in 2026,” he said.

The French railway saw its busiest ever summer as many people took the decision to take the train, rather than the plane, on their holidays in order to help the planet.