Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

VIDEO: See inside France’s ‘next generation’ TGV trains

France's national rail operator SNCF has released film footage of its new style TGV trains - complete with extra bar space and a games room - which are set to go into service in 2024

Published: 14 September 2022 12:39 CEST
VIDEO: See inside France's 'next generation' TGV trains
The presentation of the new SNCF's TGV "M" next generation high-speed train at the Alstom plant, western France, on September 9, 2022. (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP)

Hailed the ‘TGV of the future’, French national rail line executives are calling the TGV M – the new train carriage to be debuted in 2024 – a “revolutionary flagship.”

In the video below, Info France 2 took a look at the futuristic new railway vehicle, which is set to be equipped with 20 percent more capacity, nine carriages instead of eight, and 32 percent less CO2 emissions.

The TGV M – which stands for TGV Mobilité – will sport a more aerodynamic appearance, also intended to help in ‘energy sobriety.’

Inside the train there will be more space, more seats, a bar on both floors and a ‘games room’ with a widescreen TV, which in the promo video appears to be showing a football game.

The TGV M will be launched toward the end of 2024 on the historic Paris-Lyon line (LGV Sud-Est).

SNCF’s CEO told BFMTV that he hopes to run the train outside of France as well. “It will start running to Italy on the Paris-Milan line, a line that has been incredibly successful, in 2026,” he said.

The French railway saw its busiest ever summer as many people took the decision to take the train, rather than the plane, on their holidays in order to help the planet. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

French rail operator unveils new routes for budget Ouigo trains

France's budget train operator Ouigo has added several new destinations for the high-speed TGV services, with tickets set to go on sale next month.

Published: 14 September 2022 11:14 CEST
French rail operator unveils new routes for budget Ouigo trains

The high-speed TGV routes in France come with two options – the traditional Inoui services and the Ouigo services which are cheaper but more basic, not offering services like a buffet car.

SNCF on Tuesday announced the launch of new Ouigo services between Paris and Brest, and Paris and Perpignan for €19, and Paris-La Rochelle for €16.

In Brittany, Ouigo is extending its services between Rennes and Brest, with trains to stop at stations in Saint-Brieuc, Guingamp and Morlaix. 

These trains already linked Paris to Quimper via Rennes, Vannes and Lorient.

Stations at Niort and Surgères will be served by the new link between Paris and La Rochelle. 

Tickets for the new services go on sale from October 5th – but, at this stage, when the new services start remains publicly unknown; or whether the Ouigo operations will replace or be in addition to current TGV services.

Since its launch in 2013, Ouigo has established itself throughout France, on the TGV network, with the promise of lower ticket prices, with extra fees for luggage or access to a power point. 

In April, the company started offering a “Ouigo Train Classique” service, providing Paris-Lyon connections in slower trains.

SHOW COMMENTS