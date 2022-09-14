Read news from:
French resort to rename airport in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

A well-known coastal resort in northern France is considering changing the name of its airport in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Published: 14 September 2022 17:18 CEST
The beach at Le Touquet. (Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP)

Le Touquet, in the Pas-de-Calais département, announced that it intends to rename its airport after the British Queen, who died on September 8th aged 96.

The resort’s airport, which caters for private tourist and business flights, was built in the 1930s “to accommodate the planes of British customers”, the local authority said in a press statement.

For a short period, in the early 1950s, it was the third busiest airport in France for passengers, behind Nice and Paris-Orly. 

The proposal to change the airport’s name will be on the agenda at the next council meeting on October 24th.

Brigitte Macron, the wife of President Emmanuel Macron, owns a property in the town, where the couple often spend time.

VIDEO: See inside France’s ‘next generation’ TGV trains

France's national rail operator SNCF has released film footage of its new style TGV trains - complete with extra bar space and a games room - which are set to go into service in 2024

Published: 14 September 2022 12:39 CEST
Hailed the ‘TGV of the future’, French national rail line executives are calling the TGV M – the new train carriage to be debuted in 2024 – a “revolutionary flagship.”

In the video below, Info France 2 took a look at the futuristic new railway vehicle, which is set to be equipped with 20 percent more capacity, nine carriages instead of eight, and 32 percent less CO2 emissions.

The TGV M – which stands for TGV Mobilité – will sport a more aerodynamic appearance, also intended to help in ‘energy sobriety.’

Inside the train there will be more space, more seats, a bar on both floors and a ‘games room’ with a widescreen TV, which in the promo video appears to be showing a football game.

The TGV M will be launched toward the end of 2024 on the historic Paris-Lyon line (LGV Sud-Est).

SNCF’s CEO told BFMTV that he hopes to run the train outside of France as well. “It will start running to Italy on the Paris-Milan line, a line that has been incredibly successful, in 2026,” he said.

The French railway saw its busiest ever summer as many people took the decision to take the train, rather than the plane, on their holidays in order to help the planet. 

