French resort to rename airport in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Le Touquet, in the Pas-de-Calais département, announced that it intends to rename its airport after the British Queen, who died on September 8th aged 96.

READ ALSO ‘The French are also in mourning’: France pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The resort’s airport, which caters for private tourist and business flights, was built in the 1930s “to accommodate the planes of British customers”, the local authority said in a press statement.

For a short period, in the early 1950s, it was the third busiest airport in France for passengers, behind Nice and Paris-Orly.

The proposal to change the airport’s name will be on the agenda at the next council meeting on October 24th.

Brigitte Macron, the wife of President Emmanuel Macron, owns a property in the town, where the couple often spend time.