Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

French rail operator unveils new routes for budget Ouigo trains

France's budget train operator Ouigo has added several new destinations for the high-speed TGV services, with tickets set to go on sale next month.

Published: 14 September 2022 11:14 CEST
French rail operator unveils new routes for budget Ouigo trains
(Photo: Denis Charlet / AFP)

The high-speed TGV routes in France come with two options – the traditional Inoui services and the Ouigo services which are cheaper but more basic, not offering services like a buffet car.

SNCF on Tuesday announced the launch of new Ouigo services between Paris and Brest, and Paris and Perpignan for €19, and Paris-La Rochelle for €16.

In Brittany, Ouigo is extending its services between Rennes and Brest, with trains to stop at stations in Saint-Brieuc, Guingamp and Morlaix. 

These trains already linked Paris to Quimper via Rennes, Vannes and Lorient.

Stations at Niort and Surgères will be served by the new link between Paris and La Rochelle. 

Tickets for the new services go on sale from October 5th – but, at this stage, when the new services start remains publicly unknown; or whether the Ouigo operations will replace or be in addition to current TGV services.

Since its launch in 2013, Ouigo has established itself throughout France, on the TGV network, with the promise of lower ticket prices, with extra fees for luggage or access to a power point. 

In April, the company started offering a “Ouigo Train Classique” service, providing Paris-Lyon connections in slower trains.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

French air traffic control strike to ground half of scheduled flights

Air travel in and out of France - and possibly around Europe - is set to be severely disrupted on Friday after air traffic controllers called for a nationwide strike. Airlines have been told to cancel half their flights.

Published: 13 September 2022 16:37 CEST
Updated: 14 September 2022 11:09 CEST
French air traffic control strike to ground half of scheduled flights

The SNCTA union, the main union that represents air traffic controllers, has declared its intention to strike on Friday, in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The Direction générale de l’aviation civile (DGAC) has asked airlines to cancel half of all their flights in and out of France on Friday, and is recommending that passengers postpone their travel plans, due to the likelihood of “severe” disruption.

On Wednesday, the DGAC civil said it had asked airlines to cancel half of flights during the strike.

European flights could also be affected if they pass over French airspace.

The strike notice runs from Friday, September 16th at 6am to Saturday, September 17th at 6am, although it is likely that flights over the weekend will also be disrupted as airlines deal with the knock-on effects.

The strike notice covers all airports in France.

For those flying with French flag carrier Air France, it would be advised to check your flight status prior to leaving for the airport. The company announced on Wednesday that it would be canceling more than half of its short and medium-haul flights on Friday amid the strike.

“We can’t rule out delays and last-minute cancellations” among the flights that remain, the airline said in a statement. The airline assured customers that they would be warned by text message and email if they are to be affected.

If you want to check the status of your Air France flight, you can do so on their website HERE.

While the Air France said just 45 percent of short- and medium-haul services would operate on Friday, 90 percent of long-haul connections are expected to go ahead.

The airline also said that impacted customers “will be offered rebooking options at no cost or a voucher or a full refund in case they no longer travel. Our teams at the airport and in our customer relations centers are fully mobilised.”

READ ALSO Your rights on delayed or cancelled flights in France

The DGAC said it is in discussions with the Eurocontrol aviation traffic manager to propose alternative routes for airlines to avoid French airspace.

The SNCTA said for its part that the strike was a response to severe inflation that is eroding spending power of its members, and worries about “future recruitment.”

The move comes as the French government is preparing to unveil its 2023 budget, which the union says fails to guarantee the DGAC’s financing and could limit its its ability to offer pay hikes.

SHOW COMMENTS