French rail operator unveils new routes for budget Ouigo trains

The high-speed TGV routes in France come with two options – the traditional Inoui services and the Ouigo services which are cheaper but more basic, not offering services like a buffet car.
SNCF on Tuesday announced the launch of new Ouigo services between Paris and Brest, and Paris and Perpignan for €19, and Paris-La Rochelle for €16.
In Brittany, Ouigo is extending its services between Rennes and Brest, with trains to stop at stations in Saint-Brieuc, Guingamp and Morlaix.
These trains already linked Paris to Quimper via Rennes, Vannes and Lorient.
Stations at Niort and Surgères will be served by the new link between Paris and La Rochelle.
Tickets for the new services go on sale from October 5th – but, at this stage, when the new services start remains publicly unknown; or whether the Ouigo operations will replace or be in addition to current TGV services.
Since its launch in 2013, Ouigo has established itself throughout France, on the TGV network, with the promise of lower ticket prices, with extra fees for luggage or access to a power point.
In April, the company started offering a “Ouigo Train Classique” service, providing Paris-Lyon connections in slower trains.
