French rail operator unveils new routes for budget Ouigo trains

The SNCTA union, the main union that represents air traffic controllers, has declared its intention to strike on Friday, in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The Direction générale de l’aviation civile (DGAC) has asked airlines to cancel half of all their flights in and out of France on Friday, and is recommending that passengers postpone their travel plans, due to the likelihood of “severe” disruption.

On Wednesday, the DGAC civil said it had asked airlines to cancel half of flights during the strike.

European flights could also be affected if they pass over French airspace.

The strike notice runs from Friday, September 16th at 6am to Saturday, September 17th at 6am, although it is likely that flights over the weekend will also be disrupted as airlines deal with the knock-on effects.

The strike notice covers all airports in France.

#Perturbations | Mouvement social des contrôleurs aériens sur l’ensemble du territoire national pour la journée du vendredi 16 septembre 2022. pic.twitter.com/zfkBy25ByL — Direction générale de l'aviation civile 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@DGAC) September 13, 2022

For those flying with French flag carrier Air France, it would be advised to check your flight status prior to leaving for the airport. The company announced on Wednesday that it would be canceling more than half of its short and medium-haul flights on Friday amid the strike.

“We can’t rule out delays and last-minute cancellations” among the flights that remain, the airline said in a statement. The airline assured customers that they would be warned by text message and email if they are to be affected.

If you want to check the status of your Air France flight, you can do so on their website HERE.

While the Air France said just 45 percent of short- and medium-haul services would operate on Friday, 90 percent of long-haul connections are expected to go ahead.

The airline also said that impacted customers “will be offered rebooking options at no cost or a voucher or a full refund in case they no longer travel. Our teams at the airport and in our customer relations centers are fully mobilised.”

READ ALSO Your rights on delayed or cancelled flights in France

The DGAC said it is in discussions with the Eurocontrol aviation traffic manager to propose alternative routes for airlines to avoid French airspace.

The SNCTA said for its part that the strike was a response to severe inflation that is eroding spending power of its members, and worries about “future recruitment.”

The move comes as the French government is preparing to unveil its 2023 budget, which the union says fails to guarantee the DGAC’s financing and could limit its its ability to offer pay hikes.