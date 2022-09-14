Read news from:
French politicians step up bids to crack down on private jets

French senators have filed a bill to ban the use of private jets for short flights, two days after left-wing MPs published plans to stop private planes taking off altogether.

Published: 14 September 2022 10:13 CEST
(Photo: Brais Lorenzo / AFP)

Amid climate concerns, and following controversy over Ligue 1 football giants Paris Saint-Germain’s private flight to play a match in Nantes, just two-and-a-half hours away by train, Senators from France’s green party have proposed a bill planning flights by private jet if the journey can be made by train in less than two-and-a-half hours.

Commercial domestic flights are already banned in France if a rail route of less than two-and-a-half hours exists, and the EELV senators say that their bill “is a logical extension of the provisions of the Climate Law that prohibit these same routes to airlines”.

“There is no reason why what is forbidden for everyone should remain authorised for our most well-off compatriots,” the lawmakers added.

It is the second bill in a few days that seeks to tackle the issue of private jets.

On Monday, MPs from the far-left La France Insoumise party, sitting in France’s other parliament the Assemblée nationale, had filed a bill to ban the use of all private jets in France, calling it “an urgent ecological measure”. 

This text of this bill calls for a ban on “the circulation of private aircraft chartered at the request of a private individual or a company except conventional commercial flights” from January 1st, 2023. 

The LFI bill excluded flights for urgent medical reasons or national security.

Neither proposed laws are likely to come into effect, but they join a growing national conversation around the use of private jets in France – which has the highest number of private jet flights in Europe.

Transport Minister Clément Beaune, made headlines when he called for the “regulation of private jet flights”, adding that “behaviours must change”. 

However, he later clarified that he was not advocating a total ban, and said that he wanted to tackle the issue at an EU level – meaning that immediate legislation is unlikely. 

He spoke of the possibility of “tax measures” on aviation, which he said enjoys “a more favourable tax regime than certain modes of transport”.

Minister of Ecological Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher said that all sectors must participate in efforts to reduce carbon output, but that it was not “serious” to suggest that banning jets would solve “the whole problem”.

French PM to present measures to limit energy bills in 2023

France's Prime Minister will on Wednesday announce what households can expect their energy bills to look like in 2023, once the current price cap on gas and electricity bills expires.

Published: 14 September 2022 09:49 CEST
French PM to present measures to limit energy bills in 2023

French households are currently along the best-protected in Europe from soaring energy prices, as gas prices are frozen at 2021 levels while electricity bills are capped at a four percent rise.

However the current freeze – known in French as the bouclier tarifaire (tariff shield) – comes to an end at the end of this year and concern is mounting over what happens after that.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon where she will lay out the follow-up to the price shield.

It is likely that customers will face an increase in bills, but the French government has promised that any increase will be contained and “what is happening in the UK [where households are facing a 200 percent increase in their bills] will not happen here”.

Without the protection measures currently in place, prices in France would have risen by 50-60 percent, but the price shield has been enormously expensive for the government, so is unlikely to be maintained entirely into 2023.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking on BFM TV earlier in the week, said: “There will be an increase for everyone in the price of gas and electricity, which will be as contained as possible, to the extent that our public finances allow.”

Pundits are predicting that bills could increase by between 10 and 20 percent in 2023, although there may be extra help put in place for those on the lowest incomes. 

