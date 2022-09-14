French PM to present measures to limit energy bills in 2023

French households are currently along the best-protected in Europe from soaring energy prices, as gas prices are frozen at 2021 levels while electricity bills are capped at a four percent rise.

However the current freeze – known in French as the bouclier tarifaire (tariff shield) – comes to an end at the end of this year and concern is mounting over what happens after that.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon where she will lay out the follow-up to the price shield.

It is likely that customers will face an increase in bills, but the French government has promised that any increase will be contained and “what is happening in the UK [where households are facing a 200 percent increase in their bills] will not happen here”.

Without the protection measures currently in place, prices in France would have risen by 50-60 percent, but the price shield has been enormously expensive for the government, so is unlikely to be maintained entirely into 2023.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking on BFM TV earlier in the week, said: “There will be an increase for everyone in the price of gas and electricity, which will be as contained as possible, to the extent that our public finances allow.”

Pundits are predicting that bills could increase by between 10 and 20 percent in 2023, although there may be extra help put in place for those on the lowest incomes.

