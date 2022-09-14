Read news from:
French PM to present measures to limit energy bills in 2023

France's Prime Minister will on Wednesday announce what households can expect their energy bills to look like in 2023, once the current price cap on gas and electricity bills expires.

Published: 14 September 2022 09:49 CEST
France's current price freeze expires at the end of 2022. Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

French households are currently along the best-protected in Europe from soaring energy prices, as gas prices are frozen at 2021 levels while electricity bills are capped at a four percent rise.

However the current freeze – known in French as the bouclier tarifaire (tariff shield) – comes to an end at the end of this year and concern is mounting over what happens after that.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon where she will lay out the follow-up to the price shield.

It is likely that customers will face an increase in bills, but the French government has promised that any increase will be contained and “what is happening in the UK [where households are facing a 200 percent increase in their bills] will not happen here”.

EXPLAINED Why are energy prices capped in France?

Without the protection measures currently in place, prices in France would have risen by 50-60 percent, but the price shield has been enormously expensive for the government, so is unlikely to be maintained entirely into 2023.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking on BFM TV earlier in the week, said: “There will be an increase for everyone in the price of gas and electricity, which will be as contained as possible, to the extent that our public finances allow.”

Pundits are predicting that bills could increase by between 10 and 20 percent in 2023, although there may be extra help put in place for those on the lowest incomes. 

OPINION France cannot afford to keep shielding consumers from energy price rises

Paris to scale back monument lighting to cut energy use

Paris will start switching off the ornamental lights that grace city monuments hours earlier than usual, plunging the Eiffel Tower and other landmarks in the dark to cope with surging electricity costs, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 14:33 CEST
Most monuments operated by the city will cease being floodlit from 10pm.

The Eiffel Tower, usually bathed in a warm glow until 1am, and which comes ablaze with dazzling white lights every hour, will now go dark after the last visitor leaves, at 11.45 pm.

But streets lights will remain on for security, as will the illuminations of the city’s ornate bridges over the Seine river, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said at a press conference.

The measures are part of the city’s “energy sobriety” plan to cut energy usage by 10 percent, something that all French local authorities are required to produce as the government works on a nationwide strategy for sobriété enérgetique.

Also included in the plan is lowering the temperatures of all local-authority controlled buildings to the government maximum of 10 percent, with the exception of schools, nurseries, care homes and other venues that house vulnerable people.

Hidalgo added that the measures could also help soften the blow of rising costs by some €10 million.

Hidalgo, said she would also push the government to cut floodlighting for national monuments in the city, such as the Panthéon or the Arc de Triomphe, which are not controlled by city authorities.

In August, President Emmanuel Macron warned that high energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine could signal “the end of abundance,” widely interpreted as preparing public opinion for a difficult winter ahead.

Paris follows in the footsteps of the northern French city of Lille, which has already announced that it will cease to light up most of its public buildings at night. 

