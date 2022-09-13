Read news from:
ENERGY

Paris to scale back monument lighting to cut energy use

Paris will start switching off the ornamental lights that grace city monuments hours earlier than usual, plunging the Eiffel Tower and other landmarks in the dark to cope with surging electricity costs, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 14:33 CEST
Lighting on many of Paris' historic monuments will be turned off at 8pm. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Most monuments operated by the city will cease being floodlit from 10pm.

The Eiffel Tower, usually bathed in a warm glow until 1am, and which comes ablaze with dazzling white lights every hour, will now go dark after the last visitor leaves, at 11.45 pm.

But streets lights will remain on for security, as will the illuminations of the city’s ornate bridges over the Seine river, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said at a press conference.

The measures are part of the city’s “energy sobriety” plan to cut energy usage by 10 percent, something that all French local authorities are required to produce as the government works on a nationwide strategy for sobriété enérgetique.

Also included in the plan is lowering the temperatures of all local-authority controlled buildings to the government maximum of 10 percent, with the exception of schools, nurseries, care homes and other venues that house vulnerable people.

Hidalgo added that the measures could also help soften the blow of rising costs by some €10 million.

Hidalgo, said she would also push the government to cut floodlighting for national monuments in the city, such as the Panthéon or the Arc de Triomphe, which are not controlled by city authorities.

In August, President Emmanuel Macron warned that high energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine could signal “the end of abundance,” widely interpreted as preparing public opinion for a difficult winter ahead.

Paris follows in the footsteps of the northern French city of Lille, which has already announced that it will cease to light up most of its public buildings at night. 

POLITICS

France to launch national debate on the right to die

France's conservative laws on the right to die could be relaxed and brought more into line with neighbours such as Belgium after president Emmanuel Macron announced a major new consultation on the subject.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:17 CEST
Macron, after a meeting with actress and prominent right-to-die campaigner Line Renaud, announced the launch of a citizen’s council on the subject, meanwhile the national Ethics Committee for Health and Life Sciences – which considers complex ethical questions – has delivered a favourable opinion on the right to die.

France lags behind some of its European neighbours on the ‘right to die,’ and the topic has been the subject of much controversy, namely in 2019, when a top French court ordered that a paralysed patient in a vegetative state for over a decade should be allowed to die.

In 2020, a terminally ill man, Alain Cocq, wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron, asking for the right to take a drug that would allow him to die peacefully. In response, Macron told Cocq that such a request is “not currently permitted in our country.” 

However, on Tuesday, the issue gained momentum again when the National Ethics Committee for Health and Life Sciences delivered its opinion on the right to die.

The members judged that it is possible to create an “active assistance for death” if it is strictly supervised. 

The CCNE exists as a French consultative body, intended to “give opinions on ethical problems and social issues” that are related to advancements in fields of biology, medicine and health. They have considered several topics, such as experimentation on humans, embryo research and consent in relation to genetic information.

After over a year of considering the legalisation of euthanasia in France, the body delivered its final judgment that “there exists a pathway to an ethical application of active assistance in dying.”

The opinion comes shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to launch a citizen’s council on the right to die, ahead of proposing new legislation in 2023. 

Here is what French law says about the topic:

As of September 2022, French law prohibited active euthanasia and assisted suicide, as per the 2016 Claeys-Leonetti law. 

These terms carry different meanings and should not be confused – euthanasia is defined as a doctor being allowed by law to end a person’s life by a painless means, as long as the person and their family agree. Assisted suicide, in contrast, is defined as a  doctor assisting an individual in taking their own life if the person requests it.

There is also passive and active euthanasia, though often when legalisation of euthanasia is discussed, it is the latter being considered. Many countries across the world allow for ‘passive’ euthanasia, which is when “medical professionals either don’t do something necessary to keep the patient alive, or when they stop doing something that is keeping the patient alive.” 

Conversely, ‘active euthanasia’ is when a doctor or other party does something that causes the patient to die. 

In France, patients are legally allowed to refuse or cease treatment. If they cannot express their own wishes, then the decision can be taken by a team of several doctors.

Terminally ill patients also have the right to “deep and continuous sedation.” This entails stopping current treatment, sedating the patient, and providing them with painkillers and palliative care.

Patients also have the right to leave “advance directives” – or instructions for the event where they are no longer able to express themselves. The form is signed and dated, and should be binding on doctors. It allows the patient to dictate end of life care in regard to continuing, limiting, or refusing medical treatment. France’s Conseil d’Etat reaffirmed this part of the law in 2018, which the CCNE agreed with. However, both emphasised the need to increase access to palliative care. 

President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he is in “favour of moving towards the Belgian model” but his “personal opinion on the topic does not matter,” according to Sudouest.

Belgium, legalised active euthanasia in 2002, while several of France’s other neighbours including the Netherlands and Switzerland allow assisted suicide.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are France’s ‘citizen councils’?

The citizen’s council that Macron intends to launch will have six months to consider the current legal model. After which, the subject will either be put forward to Parliament, using the text drafted by the council as a starting place, or it could be put to a referendum. However, the French president does not plan to change the law prior to the end of 2023.

Key French terms you should know on the ‘right to die’

  • Une aide active à mourir – Active assistance in dying
  • Droit a mourir – Right to die
  • Sédation profonde – Deep and continuous sedation
  • Suicide assisté – Assisted suicide
  • Soins palliatifs – Palliative care
