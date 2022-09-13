BREAKING: French air traffic control strike to ground half of scheduled flights

The SNCTA union, the main union that represents air traffic controllers, has declared its intention to strike on Friday, in a dispute over pay and working conditions.
The Direction générale de l’aviation civile (DGAC) has asked airlines to cancel half of all their flights in and out of France on Friday, and is recommending that passengers postpone their travel plans, due to the likelihood of “severe” disruption.
The strike notice runs from Friday, September 16th at 6am to Saturday, September 17th at 6am, although it is likely that flights over the weekend will also be disrupted as airlines deal with the knock-on effects.
The strike notice covers all airports in France.
