PARIS

Third Paris Metro line introduces driverless trains

A third Paris Metro line has begun the transformation to driverless trains, running its first -fully automated service on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 16:32 CEST
Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Line 4 will shortly join lines 1 and 14 as a fully automated services on the Paris Metro network, following extensive work to prepare the infrastructure. 

On Monday, the north-south line ran four automatic services between Porte de Clignacourt and Bagneux-Lucie Aubrac, after several months of testing with empty carriages.

The line, which first opened in 1908, will now begin a steady transfer to becoming fully automated, starting immediately with four automated trains per day, out of the 52 that operate on the line.

Almost half (20) of the trains on the line will be driverless by the end of 2022 and the entire line is expected to be fully automated by the end of 2023, as the RATP promises a “70 percent reduction in delays” according to Paris Secret. 

Line 4 links the northern to the southern suburbs of the French capital, serving three of Paris’ biggest train stations: Gare du Nord, Gare de l’Est and Gare Montparnasse, and carrying more than 175,000,000 passengers per year.

Not only do driverless trains avoid problems with staff shortages or absence, they also make it easier for RATP to keep services running when there is a strike.

The first fully automated line in Paris was Line 14, which opened in 1998, while Line 1 went automated in 2012 – on strike days these usually run full services, although they do tend to be extremely busy as commuters switch from strike-hit lines.  

The planned new Metro lines that will connect the city to the ‘greater Paris’ area – lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 – will all be fully automated when they open, although they are not scheduled for completion for some years yet.

Of the existing lines, it seems that Line 13 will be the next to be automated, as transport bosses are currently running a feasibility study. Lines 7, 8 and 9 are also under review for possible automation in the future.

As well as changing the trains and the tracks, automation also requires platform modifications to install automated platform doors to ensure that passengers cannot fall onto the tracks. 

PARIS

Eiffel Tower lights to be turned off early to save energy

The mayor of Paris has proposed switching off the lights of the Eiffel Tower early, as part of the city's energy-saving plan for the winter.

Published: 12 September 2022 09:41 CEST
The city of Paris is due to present its plan for sobriété enérgetique (energy-saving) on Tuesday, but one thing has been revealed in advance – a plan to turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower an hour earlier each night.

Currently the Tower is lit up until 1am, with 20,000 flashing lights on the Tower itself and a searchlight beacon that rakes the night sky from the top of the Tower.

The proposal from City Hall in Paris is to turn off the sparkling light display from 11pm and then turn off all the lights at 11.45pm, as the Tower closes to visitors.

It still needs to be approved as part of the city’s package of energy-saving measures, but if passed will come into effect “during the autumn”. It is estimated that the floodlighting forms around 4 percent of the Tower’s annual energy usage and the early switch-off is conceived more as a “symbol” of the city’s other energy-saving measures.

All French local authorities are required to come up with energy-saving plans as part of France’s target to reduce its energy consumption by 10 percent this winter, in order to avoid the risk of energy rationing this winter as Russia turns off its gas supplies.

The northern French city of Lille has already announced that it will no longer light up historic buildings at night, apart from in the city’s main square.

The Eiffel Tower has been lit up at night ever since it was first opened 1889, initially using gas lights before it sent electric.

For a brief period the searchlight shone from the top of the Tower was used as a navigation aid by planes, before radar was installed on the Tower.

Its usual lighting is in sparkling gold, but it is often lit up in different colours to mark special events or to show solidarity to a country or cause, such as when it was lit in yellow and blue after the invasion of Ukraine. The Tower lights are also dimmed as a mark of respect or memorial, most recently when the Tower was darkened on the night of the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.  

