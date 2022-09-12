Read news from:
Temperatures in France predicted to hit 39C as heatwaves return

Much of the foliage in France is already looking distinctly autumnal, but another heatwave is forecast for this week, with some areas reaching 39C.

Published: 12 September 2022 10:31 CEST
A worker drinks water in a construction site in Savenay, outside Nantes, during a French heatwave. Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP

After a cooler few weeks with temperatures dropping significantly at night, France is predicted to return to summer heat this week, with Météo France predicting temperatures of up to 39C in the south west.

Fears that Hurricane Danielle would hit Europe have proved unfounded, with the storm dispersing and instead turning into a simple low-pressure system that will bring warm weather up from North Africa. 

The hot weather began on Sunday in the south west, where Biarritz reached 31.5C and the region is predicted to see temperatures of up to 39C on Monday. 

Météo France predicts 38C in Bordeaux – 13C above the seasonal norm – 36C in Agen, Tarbes and Biarritz and 35C in Montauban and Auch on Monday.

Elsewhere in France temperatures are predicted to be 24C-30C in northern and central France and 29C-34C along the Mediterranean coast.

The town of Auxerre, in Burgundy, was recording a temperature of 7C on Monday morning but is predicted to reach 30C by the afternoon.

The hot weather is predicted to last until the middle of the week, when it will cool slightly, and there may be storms on some areas.

Many areas in France remain on drought alert with water restrictions in place.

MAP: Where in France are there water restrictions and what do they mean?

France launches first zero-emissions ferry

The French city of Marseille has inaugurated a 'zero-emissions ferry' - hailed as a world first, the ship's innovative filter stands to cut over 99 percent of polluting particles in maritime transport.

Published: 6 September 2022 10:28 CEST
Promising to be the ferry of the future, the shipping company La Méridionale’s flagship, the Piana, will emit zero polluting particles during its journey between Marseille and Bastia, on the island of Corsica. 

“It’s an unprecedented solution, a world first,” said Marc Reverchon, the president of the company, to BFMTV.

The device essentially works by neutralising the sulphur and fine particles with sodium bicarbonate and then filtering them out. It has been installed on the four engines of the Piana are set to eliminate 99 percent of sulfur oxides (SO2), as well as 99.9 percent of fine and ultrafine particles, which are among the main air pollutants emitted by ships.

Having cost approximately €16 million, the scheme was supported by France’s Agency for Ecological Transition, as well as the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, as part of its regional climate plan “Une COP d’Avance.”

The region had already committed €30 million in support of shore side power (electrification of the ships) in 2019 to enhance the air quality of, like port cities Nice, Toulon and Marseille.

Meanwhile, for the city of Marseille specifically, it is ready to invest in bringing the filter from the Piana to other cruise ships. After the boat’s inauguration, Marseille mayor Benoît Payan tweeted that he hopes other “big polluters” will “follow its example.”

While private jets, which are responsible for over half of global aviation emissions, are the current focus of many climate activists’ ire, cruise ships are not far behind.

Cruise ships are known to be huge polluters – a 2019 study by the NGO Transport & Environment found that cruise ships were responsible for more pollution than all of Europe’s automobiles combined, and the city of Marseille knows this intimately.

Black smoke and sulfuric smells from cruise ships and ferries have been part of daily life for Marseille residents for several years.

The city’s mayor, Benoît Payan, even launched a petition against pollution in the Mediterranean caused by the liners. It collected over 44,000 signatures. 

In response to climate concerns, the sector is trying to adapt, and a zero emissions ferry was unveiled in Marseille on Monday. Its fine-particle filtration system will be a global first.

