Temperatures in France predicted to hit 39C as heatwaves return

After a cooler few weeks with temperatures dropping significantly at night, France is predicted to return to summer heat this week, with Météo France predicting temperatures of up to 39C in the south west.

Fears that Hurricane Danielle would hit Europe have proved unfounded, with the storm dispersing and instead turning into a simple low-pressure system that will bring warm weather up from North Africa.

The hot weather began on Sunday in the south west, where Biarritz reached 31.5C and the region is predicted to see temperatures of up to 39C on Monday.

Météo France predicts 38C in Bordeaux – 13C above the seasonal norm – 36C in Agen, Tarbes and Biarritz and 35C in Montauban and Auch on Monday.

Elsewhere in France temperatures are predicted to be 24C-30C in northern and central France and 29C-34C along the Mediterranean coast.

The town of Auxerre, in Burgundy, was recording a temperature of 7C on Monday morning but is predicted to reach 30C by the afternoon.

The hot weather is predicted to last until the middle of the week, when it will cool slightly, and there may be storms on some areas.

Many areas in France remain on drought alert with water restrictions in place.