On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Monday

Terror appeal – An appeal trial is set to begin as two men ruled to have helped Islamist gunmen prepare a deadly 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo seek to overturn their convictions. Ali Riza Polat, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after it was ruled he had helped the Kouachi brothers and Amedy Coulibaly secure weapons. Amar Ramdani, was handed 20 years in prison for supplying weapons and financing the attacks – the maximum allowed under law.

BBC comedy recording – for readers in Paris, the British comedian Mark Steele is recording a radio show in front of a live audience on Monday evening – with an English show at 6pm and a French one at 8pm. Tickets are free, full details here.

Tuesday

Fiction – The La Rochelle fiction festival begins, a film festival which runs until Sunday. Full details here.

Parliamentary days – the French communist party holds its Journées parliamentaires in Alliers, north east France. These ‘parliamentary days’ are a political tradition for any party that has MPs sitting in the Assemblée nationale and provide a chance for all MPs from the party to meet and discuss ideas and strategy for the parliamentary term ahead. They are usually held in September or October.

Thursday

Back-to-school – French families on low incomes will receive the annual ‘back-to-school allowance’ of €100 to cover the costs of the new school year.

Musica festival – the annual Musica festival of classical music begins in Strasbourg on Thursday and runs until October 2nd. Full details here.

More parliamentary days – Edouard Philippe’s new centrist Horizons party holds its Journées parliamentaires in Fontainebleau, while centre-right Les Répbulicains hold theirs in Biarritz.

Friday

More parliamentary days – the far-right Rassemblement National holds its parliamentary days at Cap d’Adge.

Wine festival – celebrating the wine harvest, the southern French city of Nîmes holds its Feria des vendanges.

Saturday

Heritage days – On France’s Journées du patrimoine thousands of venues throw open their doors to the public for (usually free) tours, giving you a chance to see inside venues usually not open to the public, such as the president’s Elysée Palace. The event runs on Saturday and Sunday – more details here.