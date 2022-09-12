Read news from:
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From wine festivals to political meetings, plus the change for a sneak peek inside France's most famous buildings and - for readers in Paris - a BBC comedy recording, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 12 September 2022 08:47 CEST
On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week
Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP

Monday 

Terror appeal – An appeal trial is set to begin as two men ruled to have helped Islamist gunmen prepare a deadly 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo seek to overturn their convictions. Ali Riza Polat, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after it was ruled he had helped the Kouachi brothers and Amedy Coulibaly secure weapons. Amar Ramdani, was handed 20 years in prison for supplying weapons and financing the attacks – the maximum allowed under law.

BBC comedy recording – for readers in Paris, the British comedian Mark Steele is recording a radio show in front of a live audience on Monday evening – with an English show at 6pm and a French one at 8pm. Tickets are free, full details here.

Tuesday

Fiction – The La Rochelle fiction festival begins, a film festival which runs until Sunday. Full details here.  

Parliamentary days – the French communist party holds its Journées parliamentaires in Alliers, north east France. These ‘parliamentary days’ are a political tradition for any party that has MPs sitting in the Assemblée nationale and provide a chance for all MPs from the party to meet and discuss ideas and strategy for the parliamentary term ahead. They are usually held in September or October.

Thursday

Back-to-school – French families on low incomes will receive the annual ‘back-to-school allowance’ of €100 to cover the costs of the new school year. 

Musica festival – the annual Musica festival of classical music begins in Strasbourg on Thursday and runs until October 2nd. Full details here.

More parliamentary days – Edouard Philippe’s new centrist Horizons party holds its Journées parliamentaires in Fontainebleau, while centre-right Les Répbulicains hold theirs in Biarritz. 

Friday 

More parliamentary days – the far-right Rassemblement National holds its parliamentary days at Cap d’Adge.

Wine festival – celebrating the wine harvest, the southern French city of Nîmes holds its Feria des vendanges. 

Saturday 

Heritage days – On France’s Journées du patrimoine thousands of venues throw open their doors to the public for (usually free) tours, giving you a chance to see inside venues usually not open to the public, such as the president’s Elysée Palace. The event runs on Saturday and Sunday – more details here.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

From pension increases to book prizes, political meetings to festivals, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:06 CEST
On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week?

Monday 

Nice terror attack trial – the trial begins in Paris over the July 2016 attack in Nice where a radical Islamist killed 86 people by driving a truck into thousands of locals and tourists celebrating July 14th. The attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead by police but seven men and one woman will go on trial on charges relating to knowing about the plans for the attack and providing logistical support.

Volleyball final – the French men’s volleyball team take on Japan in the final of the Volleyball World Cup Ljublijana.

Wednesday

Book news – ex president François Hollande’s book Bouleversements, on the subject of the war in Ukraine, is released, also on Wednesday the longlist for France’s most famous literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, are revealed.

Thursday

Refondation council – the first meeting of the Conseil national de la refondation. This is an idea of president Emmanuel Macron to encourage democratic debate and working, however some opposition politicians have already said they will not take part.

Friday

Pension increase – if you receive a French pension your payment will increase by four percent from September, with payments beginning on the 9th. This is part of a general increase in pensions, benefit payments and public sector salaries, to help people cope with inflation.

Fête de l’humanité – The three-day festival, organised by Communist party newspaper L’humanité in order to fund itself, is an institution in the French calendar, running since 1930. It has a packed line-up of bands, comics and political debates and workshops and runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This year it is in Essonne, in the greater Paris region – full details here.  

EU energy meeting – emergency meeting in Brussels of energy ministers from all EU countries, to discuss measures taken at a European level to deal with the energy crisis.

Saturday

Film festival – the American film festival in Deauville ends this weekend with prizes awarded for best films.

