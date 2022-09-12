Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

French school canteens to cut cheese course as inflation bites

Rising inflation means that France's school lunches are becoming more expensive, but rather than pass on the cost to parents some schools are looking for more budget options - from scrapping the cheese course to going vegetarian and using special offer products to make meals.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:42 CEST
French school canteens to cut cheese course as inflation bites
Children have lunch at school in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, southern France. Meanwhile, concerns rise about the price of canteen meals. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

France is the land of gastronomy, but even so, French school lunches are often surprising and impressive for foreigners – particularly for those who grew up in countries where the options were a bit less nutritious (ie pizza, chicken nuggets, and sandwiches). 

In France, a typical school lunch consists of a starter, main course and side dish, dessert (often fruit or yoghurt) and cheese. 

The meal must follow strict nutritional guidelines, for instance, schools must “limit the frequency of high-fat and high-sugar meals” and ensure proper, age-appropriate portion sizes” and many schools use organic or locally-sourced produce.

From the start of 2022, the government stipulated that school meals are required to be “50 percent sustainable quality food products,” of which “at least 20 percent of which must be organically produced.”

Since 2019 school canteens must also have at least one meat-free day per week.

READ MORE: Do French kids get the best school lunches in the world?

However, faced with increasing food prices due to inflation, French school canteens are being forced to cut their rising expenses. Many (about half of French municipalities) have responded by increasing lunch prices. Since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, school lunches have risen on average by €0.27.

But not every municipality is raising prices. Some are looking to modify their famously fabulous lunch menus…including dropping the cheese. 

Here is how lunch plates are changing in France:

Dropping a course 

The small town of Caudebec-lès-Elbeuf, located in the Seine-Maritime region, has decided to revise primary school students’ meal plans. Depending on the day, either the starter, cheese or dessert will be removed, with the objective of keeping school lunch prices from increasing for families. 

The town’s mayor, Laurent Bonnaterre, has promised that this decision was taken in consultation with parents.

“Even at home we don’t eat five-course meals!” said Bonnaterre to Franceinfo. Local authorities also assured that the nutritional benefits of the meals will continue to be respected, and that removing one component of the meal will not upset that.

Increasing vegetarian and organic options 

In the Alpes-Maritimes region, some towns, like Mouans-Sartoux, have opted to increase vegetarian options and reduce the amount of meat on the menus, something that several Green party controlled areas were already doing for environmental reasons. 

The deputy mayor told Franceinfo that “these products cost half as much to produce.” The town has increased vegetarian meals from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Bordeaux schools have also sought to increase vegetarian options. The city has also opted for organic bread, because it is cheaper to make, and it has switched from sunflower oil to olive oil. 

READ MORE: Why French school dinners are going vegetarian – at least for one day a week

Special offers

School lunch menus are published in advance, but in Limoges, the commune has decided to use more generic menus, so they can take advantage of last-minute special offers or deals.

“We indicate the main course and for the rest, we are more vague. For example instead of announcing strawberry yogurt, we announce dairy products,” explained Vincent Julby, the first deputy in charge of educational policy to 20 minutes.

“This allows us to take advantage of special offers on certain products, which are cheaper, or local products.”

Limiting food waste

In Le Mans, public officials are proposing a different solution altogether. The municipality is asking parents to give at least eight days of notice if their child will be skipping lunch at the canteen. If they fail to do so, then they will be charged at the maximum rate. The goal is to save costs by limiting food waste.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EUROPEAN UNION

France, Germany, Spain and Italy to sidestep Hungary on global tax plan

Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands said Friday they would implement an international minimum tax on big corporations, sidestepping Hungary's opposition to an EU-wide plan.

Published: 10 September 2022 09:46 CEST
France, Germany, Spain and Italy to sidestep Hungary on global tax plan

The decision by the top European economies effectively ends months of effort to implement the tax jointly across all 27 member states.

The 15-percent minimum tax was one of two pillars of a major international agreement decided at the OECD and signed by more than 130 countries, including Hungary and the United States.

“Should unanimity not be reached in the next weeks, our governments are fully determined to follow through on our commitment,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“We stand ready to implement the global minimum effective taxation in 2023 and by any possible legal means,” the countries added.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who initiated the joint text, said that “tax justice must be a priority for the European Union”.

“We will put in place minimum taxation from 2023, either through the European route or through the national route,” said Le Maire.

Christian Lindner, his German counterpart, said Germany will “if necessary” adopt the tax “independently of an agreement at the European level”.

The EU’s original ambition was that the 27-member bloc would be the first jurisdiction to implement the OECD-brokered agreement. The bloc-wide plan needed the vote of all EU countries in order to pass.

The resistance by Hungary came as the relationship with its EU partners remained fraught, with Budapest along with Warsaw seen as steering away from the bloc’s democratic values.

The Hungarian veto of the minimum tax is seen by many in Brussels as a means of pressure to obtain the release of seven billion euros ($7.3 billion) in grants planned under the European pandemic recovery plan.

Poland’s acceptance of the minimum tax came after Brussels accepted Warsaw’s recovery plan, which should see it receive 36 billion euros in grants and loans over the next several years.

SHOW COMMENTS