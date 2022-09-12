Read news from:
PARIS

Eiffel Tower lights to be turned off early to save energy

The mayor of Paris has proposed switching off the lights of the Eiffel Tower early, as part of the city's energy-saving plan for the winter.

Published: 12 September 2022 09:41 CEST
The illuminated Eiffel Tower. Photo by AFP

The city of Paris is due to present its plan for sobriété enérgetique (energy-saving) on Tuesday, but one thing has been revealed in advance – a plan to turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower an hour earlier each night.

Currently the Tower is lit up until 1am, with 20,000 flashing lights on the Tower itself and a searchlight beacon that rakes the night sky from the top of the Tower.

The proposal from City Hall in Paris is to turn off the sparkling light display from 11pm and then turn off all the lights at 11.45pm, as the Tower closes to visitors.

It still needs to be approved as part of the city’s package of energy-saving measures, but if passed will come into effect “during the autumn”. It is estimated that the floodlighting forms around 4 percent of the Tower’s annual energy usage and the early switch-off is conceived more as a “symbol” of the city’s other energy-saving measures.

All French local authorities are required to come up with energy-saving plans as part of France’s target to reduce its energy consumption by 10 percent this winter, in order to avoid the risk of energy rationing this winter as Russia turns off its gas supplies.

The northern French city of Lille has already announced that it will no longer light up historic buildings at night, apart from in the city’s main square.

The Eiffel Tower has been lit up at night ever since it was first opened 1889, initially using gas lights before it sent electric.

For a brief period the searchlight shone from the top of the Tower was used as a navigation aid by planes, before radar was installed on the Tower.

Its usual lighting is in sparkling gold, but it is often lit up in different colours to mark special events or to show solidarity to a country or cause, such as when it was lit in yellow and blue after the invasion of Ukraine. The Tower lights are also dimmed as a mark of respect or memorial, most recently when the Tower was darkened on the night of the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.  

ENERGY

Gas rationing risk means French yoghurt factory faces sour future

Tanker trucks filled with milk collected from across northern France waited in line to unload their precious cargo at one of the country's biggest yoghurt factories on a recent morning, but this ritual is at risk as the nation considers how to cut energy use.

Published: 11 September 2022 11:40 CEST
Like many countries, France plans to shut off businesses first if there is not enough gas or electricity, with European nations facing the prospect of energy shortages this winter following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But energy cuts, or even mandated reductions to businesses, risk causing unexpected and surprising economic consequences, such as a halt in the production of French consumers’ beloved yoghurt.

The French are big on yoghurt, behind only the Dutch in consumption per capita. It is not only a breakfast staple, but often eaten with lunch or as a snack.

But making yoghurt is an energy-intensive process.

For Patrick Falconnier, director of the Eurial Ultra Fresh factory southeast of Paris, it’s quite simple: “No gas” means “no more yoghurt”.

The milk from the tanker trucks, after having gone through rigorous quality controls, is transferred into tanks where it is briefly heated to a high temperature to kill bacteria naturally present.

The pasteurised milk is then ready to be transformed into yoghurt or other dairy products, then kept chilled before being quickly shipped off to supermarkets.

“We’ve been told we could have gas cuts at certain periods this winter, and for us that’s really serious,” Falconnier told AFP.

If a lack of gas prevents the pasteurisation “we couldn’t take deliveries of milk, which means it won’t be collected and this will be dramatic for our farmers who will be forced to throw out their milk,” said Falconnier, who is also head of the Syndifrais association which unites 22 yoghurt manufacturers responsible for 70 percent of French production.

The impact would be quickly felt within days by consumers as supermarkets receive dairy shipments daily.

“We make products with an average shelf life of 30 days. We make them to be sold the next day,” Falconnier said.

“When I shut down a factory, I halt production and I stop sales and I can’t supply my clients,” he added.

The Eurial Ultra Fresh factory which employs 461 is part of the Agrial agricultural cooperative which has four such facilities.

About 90 percent of their output is sold under brands of major retailers, in France and several other neighbouring European countries.

‘Can’t handle another crisis’

Falconnier worries that the industry wouldn’t be able to survive such disruptions. The pandemic saw staff worn down by high numbers of people off due to illness.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the surge in prices of energy, packaging and fruits has added 20 percent to costs.

“We’ve been weakened. We can’t handle another crisis with factory closures. That’s just not possible,” Falconnier said.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned industry leaders at the end of August that energy rationing was a risk this winter and urged them to quickly cut consumption.

Government ministers have begun meeting with industrial federations on how to reduce consumption, with a target of a 10 percent drop within two years.

Falconnier says he has considered moving to methane, a gas which can be produced from the breakdown of organic matter from farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants.

But he estimates this would take five to 10 years and sees little possibility for a quick reduction in energy use.

“We can’t make investments for a term of six months,” Falconnier said. “To stop supplies to a factory from one day to the next, that’s shutting it down. We don’t how to manage things differently.”

