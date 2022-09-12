Eiffel Tower lights to be turned off early to save energy

The city of Paris is due to present its plan for sobriété enérgetique (energy-saving) on Tuesday, but one thing has been revealed in advance – a plan to turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower an hour earlier each night.

Currently the Tower is lit up until 1am, with 20,000 flashing lights on the Tower itself and a searchlight beacon that rakes the night sky from the top of the Tower.

The proposal from City Hall in Paris is to turn off the sparkling light display from 11pm and then turn off all the lights at 11.45pm, as the Tower closes to visitors.

It still needs to be approved as part of the city’s package of energy-saving measures, but if passed will come into effect “during the autumn”. It is estimated that the floodlighting forms around 4 percent of the Tower’s annual energy usage and the early switch-off is conceived more as a “symbol” of the city’s other energy-saving measures.

All French local authorities are required to come up with energy-saving plans as part of France’s target to reduce its energy consumption by 10 percent this winter, in order to avoid the risk of energy rationing this winter as Russia turns off its gas supplies.

The northern French city of Lille has already announced that it will no longer light up historic buildings at night, apart from in the city’s main square.

The Eiffel Tower has been lit up at night ever since it was first opened 1889, initially using gas lights before it sent electric.

For a brief period the searchlight shone from the top of the Tower was used as a navigation aid by planes, before radar was installed on the Tower.

Its usual lighting is in sparkling gold, but it is often lit up in different colours to mark special events or to show solidarity to a country or cause, such as when it was lit in yellow and blue after the invasion of Ukraine. The Tower lights are also dimmed as a mark of respect or memorial, most recently when the Tower was darkened on the night of the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.