CRIME

Appeal to start in French court over Charlie Hebdo attack

An appeal trial is set to begin Monday as two men ruled to have helped Islamist gunmen prepare a deadly 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo seek to overturn their convictions.

Published: 12 September 2022 09:17 CEST
A wreath of flowers has been laid outside Charlie Hebdo's offices. Photo by GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP

Twelve people were killed at the magazine’s Paris office by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, who said they were acting on behalf of Al-Qaeda to avenge Charlie Hebdo’s decision to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

The killings signalled the start of a deadly wave of Islamist attacks around Europe.

The first trial was held in 2020 with 14 defendants — some tried in their absence — accused of helping the gunmen prepare and organise the attacks in the French capital.

Jail terms ranging from four years to life were handed out for those convicted of helping the gunmen, who attacked the magazine’s office and customers at a Jewish supermarket.

Only two, those given the heaviest sentences, have appealed.

Ali Riza Polat, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after it was ruled he had helped the Kouachi brothers and Amedy Coulibaly secure weapons.

Coulibaly was responsible for the murder of a French policewoman and a hostage-taking at a Hyper Cacher market in which four Jewish men were killed in the same month as the January Charlie Hebdo attack.   

Polat’s lawyers have argued that the appeal is a last chance to “correct the mistakes of a judicial system overwhelmed by the scale of these attacks”.

They said he was “wrongly attributed a role he never played” in the attacks.

The other defendant, Amar Ramdani, was handed 20 years in prison for supplying weapons and financing the attacks — the maximum allowed under law.

The Kouachi brothers and Coulibaly were killed during a police assault.

The appeal court will have six weeks to weigh up the degree of responsibility of the pair.

Several days at the start of the trial will be given to hearing testimony from survivors of the attack and relatives of the victims.

Those shot dead in the Charlie Hebdo office included some of France’s most celebrated cartoonists including Jean Cabut, known as Cabu, 76, Georges Wolinski, 80, and Stephane “Charb” Charbonnier, 47.

The Charlie Hebdo killings triggered a global outpouring of solidarity with France under the ‘Je suis Charlie’ slogan.

Later that year, in November 2015, Paris was again attacked when Islamist gunmen went on the rampage at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and at a host of bars and restaurants.

CRIME

French dentists jailed for mass mutilation and fraud

A French court on Thursday sent a father-and-son dentist team to prison for years for needlessly removing teeth from hundreds of patients and fitting expensive dental bridges that left many disfigured and in pain.

Published: 8 September 2022 16:34 CEST
Lionel Guedj, 42, set up his surgery in a poor neighbourhood of the southern city of Marseille and operated for six years with assistance from his father Carnot Guedj before being charged with deliberate violence causing mutilations in 2012.

During their trial that ended in April, prosecutors said Lionel Guedj performed an estimated 3,900 root canal operations on the perfectly healthy teeth of 327 patients, requiring them to be pulled out and replaced with bridges.

That saw him become France’s highest-paid dentist in 2010, when he billed some €2.9 million.

France’s national health service, which bore part of the cost of the fraudulent operations, said he fitted 28 times more bridges than the average dentist.

The son told the court, “Never, but never, did I intend to injure or cause pain.”

But presiding judge Celine Ballerini said on Thursday the two men had set up a “systematic” scheme that had “destroyed” the lives of patients who could no longer bear to smile and suffered “intolerable pain”.

Lionel Guedj was sentenced to eight years in prison, and his father  five years.

Both had been booed by a crowd as they arrived at the Marseille courthouse.

In a rare move, the judge ordered both men directly to prison, regardless of whether or not they decide to appeal, to applause from dozens of victims attending the hearing.

Many former patients were furious that the pair had remained at liberty since being charged. Several testified to suffering intense pain as well as social isolation because of the mutilations.

“I had lost half my teeth by the time I was 45, and at 55 I no longer had any, only implants,” Ouassila, who declined to give her full name, said ahead of the ruling.

