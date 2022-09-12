Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

African Uber Eats riders protest in Paris over ‘fraud’ dismissals

Around 500 Uber Eats riders from Africa, many without French working papers, demonstrated in Paris on Monday after the company kicked 2,500 accounts off its restaurant delivery platform that allegedly used fake identities.

Published: 12 September 2022 17:42 CEST
African Uber Eats riders protest in Paris over 'fraud' dismissals
An Uber Eats delivery person in 2021 protests laws for thermic motor scooters. In September 2022, protests erupted over "fraud" dismissals (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Many said they had been working for years with Uber, claiming the company was well aware that its riders are often undocumented migrants who use “borrowed” ID to open their accounts.

“I was disconnected two weeks ago, but I worked all through the lockdowns [during the Covid-19 pandemic],” 34-year-old Osseni Kone from Ivory Coast said outside the Uber Eats offices in central Paris.

“I’m asking Uber to regularise my situation so I can work freely,” he said.

The US-based company is facing growing pressure across Europe to hire riders outright as employees, instead of independent contractors, to respect the rights of “gig economy” workers.

In France, that prompted Uber Eats to audit its rider accounts after signing a charter with the government to “harmonise the oversight practices” of its platform.

It said 2,500 of the roughly 60,000 accounts overall were identified as fraudulent, and said riders whose accounts were blocked could still appeal.

“I’ve worked like this for them for three years,” said Ismael Meite, 32, also from the Ivory Coast.

“They knew full well that the ID card and the profile photo were not identical but they had no problem with it. We did a huge amount of work during Covid and now they say we’re not in order?” he said.

A colleague, also from Ivory Coast but who asked for anonymity, denounced a “brutal” dismissal, showing his 99 percent approval rating from clients on the Uber Eats app.

Uber and other delivery service operators insist the workers are self-employed, and courts across Europe have issued contradictory decisions — sometimes forcing companies to provide standard labour contracts, at other times upholding their status as independent contractors.

Last April in France, a Paris court fined the British meal delivery group Deliveroo after finding it guilty of “undeclared labour” for using freelance riders who should have been classified as employees, depriving the state of millions of euros in payroll taxes.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

French school canteens to cut cheese course as inflation bites

Rising inflation means that France's school lunches are becoming more expensive, but rather than pass on the cost to parents some schools are looking for more budget options - from scrapping the cheese course to going vegetarian and using special offer products to make meals.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:42 CEST
French school canteens to cut cheese course as inflation bites

France is the land of gastronomy, but even so, French school lunches are often surprising and impressive for foreigners – particularly for those who grew up in countries where the options were a bit less nutritious (ie pizza, chicken nuggets, and sandwiches). 

In France, a typical school lunch consists of a starter, main course and side dish, dessert (often fruit or yoghurt) and cheese. 

The meal must follow strict nutritional guidelines, for instance, schools must “limit the frequency of high-fat and high-sugar meals” and ensure proper, age-appropriate portion sizes” and many schools use organic or locally-sourced produce.

From the start of 2022, the government stipulated that school meals are required to be “50 percent sustainable quality food products,” of which “at least 20 percent of which must be organically produced.”

Since 2019 school canteens must also have at least one meat-free day per week.

READ MORE: Do French kids get the best school lunches in the world?

However, faced with increasing food prices due to inflation, French school canteens are being forced to cut their rising expenses. Many (about half of French municipalities) have responded by increasing lunch prices. Since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, school lunches have risen on average by €0.27.

But not every municipality is raising prices. Some are looking to modify their famously fabulous lunch menus…including dropping the cheese. 

Here is how lunch plates are changing in France:

Dropping a course 

The small town of Caudebec-lès-Elbeuf, located in the Seine-Maritime region, has decided to revise primary school students’ meal plans. Depending on the day, either the starter, cheese or dessert will be removed, with the objective of keeping school lunch prices from increasing for families. 

The town’s mayor, Laurent Bonnaterre, has promised that this decision was taken in consultation with parents.

“Even at home we don’t eat five-course meals!” said Bonnaterre to Franceinfo. Local authorities also assured that the nutritional benefits of the meals will continue to be respected, and that removing one component of the meal will not upset that.

Increasing vegetarian and organic options 

In the Alpes-Maritimes region, some towns, like Mouans-Sartoux, have opted to increase vegetarian options and reduce the amount of meat on the menus, something that several Green party controlled areas were already doing for environmental reasons. 

The deputy mayor told Franceinfo that “these products cost half as much to produce.” The town has increased vegetarian meals from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Bordeaux schools have also sought to increase vegetarian options. The city has also opted for organic bread, because it is cheaper to make, and it has switched from sunflower oil to olive oil. 

READ MORE: Why French school dinners are going vegetarian – at least for one day a week

Special offers

School lunch menus are published in advance, but in Limoges, the commune has decided to use more generic menus, so they can take advantage of last-minute special offers or deals.

“We indicate the main course and for the rest, we are more vague. For example instead of announcing strawberry yogurt, we announce dairy products,” explained Vincent Julby, the first deputy in charge of educational policy to 20 minutes.

“This allows us to take advantage of special offers on certain products, which are cheaper, or local products.”

Limiting food waste

In Le Mans, public officials are proposing a different solution altogether. The municipality is asking parents to give at least eight days of notice if their child will be skipping lunch at the canteen. If they fail to do so, then they will be charged at the maximum rate. The goal is to save costs by limiting food waste.

SHOW COMMENTS