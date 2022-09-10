Read news from:
Austria
France, Germany and Britain say ‘doubts’ over Iran’s commitment to nuclear deal

European powers on Saturday raised "serious doubts" over Iran's sincerity in seeking a nuclear agreement, warning that Tehran's position jeopardises prospects of restoring the 2015 accord.

Published: 10 September 2022 17:46 CEST
Iranian flag in the wind
The Iranian flag is seen blowing in the wind. The European powers' statement on Saturday, September 10 says Iran "continues to escalate its nuclear programme way beyond any plausible civilian justification". Photo: Mostafa Meraji on Unsplash

European mediators last month appeared to make progress in restoring the 2015 accord as Iran largely agreed to a proposed final text.

But optimism dimmed when the United States sent a reply, to which Iran in turn responded.

In a joint statement on Saturday, France, Germany and Britain said that the final package put to Tehran had taken the European powers “to the limit of their flexibility”

“Unfortunately, Iran has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity, they said, assessing that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear programme way beyond any plausible civilian justification”.

Tehran has also reopened issues related to its legally binding obligations under the Non Proliferation Treaty that was concluded with the UN atomic energy watchdog IAEA.

“This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA,” France, Germany and Britain said, using the acronym for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The JCPoA had been trashed by former US president Donald Trump, who instead imposed sweeping new sanctions.

Hopes had grown that the agreement might be revived under President Joe Biden who favours restoring it.

Under the deal, Iran will enjoy sanctions relief and again be able to sell its oil worldwide in return for tough restrictions on its nuclear programme.

The three European powers’ statement came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assessed that Iran’s latest reply on the nuclear deal is a step “backwards”.

He also warned that Washington is “not about to agree to a deal that doesn’t meet our bottom-line requirements”.

France, Germany, Spain and Italy to sidestep Hungary on global tax plan

Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands said Friday they would implement an international minimum tax on big corporations, sidestepping Hungary's opposition to an EU-wide plan.

Published: 10 September 2022 09:46 CEST
The decision by the top European economies effectively ends months of effort to implement the tax jointly across all 27 member states.

The 15-percent minimum tax was one of two pillars of a major international agreement decided at the OECD and signed by more than 130 countries, including Hungary and the United States.

“Should unanimity not be reached in the next weeks, our governments are fully determined to follow through on our commitment,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“We stand ready to implement the global minimum effective taxation in 2023 and by any possible legal means,” the countries added.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who initiated the joint text, said that “tax justice must be a priority for the European Union”.

“We will put in place minimum taxation from 2023, either through the European route or through the national route,” said Le Maire.

Christian Lindner, his German counterpart, said Germany will “if necessary” adopt the tax “independently of an agreement at the European level”.

The EU’s original ambition was that the 27-member bloc would be the first jurisdiction to implement the OECD-brokered agreement. The bloc-wide plan needed the vote of all EU countries in order to pass.

The resistance by Hungary came as the relationship with its EU partners remained fraught, with Budapest along with Warsaw seen as steering away from the bloc’s democratic values.

The Hungarian veto of the minimum tax is seen by many in Brussels as a means of pressure to obtain the release of seven billion euros ($7.3 billion) in grants planned under the European pandemic recovery plan.

Poland’s acceptance of the minimum tax came after Brussels accepted Warsaw’s recovery plan, which should see it receive 36 billion euros in grants and loans over the next several years.

