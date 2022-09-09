For members
READER QUESTIONS
Why some Brits in France are facing bigger tax bills since Brexit
Over the summer people living in France have received their tax bills, and some Brits who are residents here will have noticed that their bill is larger than usual - here's why.
Published: 9 September 2022 14:29 CEST
For members
FOOD & DRINK
Reader Question: Will French wine taste smoky this year after the wildfires?
After a summer marked by wildfires in France, wine fans across the world are curious whether there will be impacts on Bordeaux wines, many of which found themselves in dangerously close proximity to the flames.
Published: 7 September 2022 16:56 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments