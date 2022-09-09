Read news from:
Austria
Why some Brits in France are facing bigger tax bills since Brexit

Over the summer people living in France have received their tax bills, and some Brits who are residents here will have noticed that their bill is larger than usual - here's why.

Published: 9 September 2022 14:29 CEST
Brits who live in France and make a tax declaration here, but have income from the UK, may have noticed that their tax bill has increased this year – here’s why and whether you can challenge the increase. 

Brexit

Yes, this is Brexit related and it refers to social charges on non-French income. The standard rate for these charges are 7.5 percent for income from an EU country and 17.2 percent for income from a non-EU country.

The tax bills received over the summer relate to the annual French tax declaration filed in April 2022, covering the 2021 tax year. In other words, the first year after the end of the Brexit transition period.

Social charges

Social charges are levies with a social purpose introduced in France in the 1990s to finance the country’s complex social security system.

If you have a French payslip you will already be familiar with them, and they actually make up the bulk of deductions from salaries, significantly more than income tax.

One of the big questions is whether France’s social charges are actually a ‘tax’ – the government repeatedly insists they’re not, for all that they look like a tax and are paid like a tax. 

The position on French social charges has changed several times in recent years, sometimes in response to court action all centred on whether this money that government deducts from your income can be called a ‘tax’ or not.

Katey Murray, at The Spectrum IFA Group, explained: “Article 29 of the amended Finance law of 2012 extended social charges to rental income from French properties and capital gains on properties for people who are not French tax resident.

“In 2015, a Dutch national challenged the fact that he was paying social charges in France and social security contributions in the Netherlands. The case went before the ECJ, which ruled these levies were similar to social security contributions and therefore contrary to European law.”

France’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d’Etat, confirmed the ECJ’s ruling. “French tax offices then, if a claim was made to them, reimbursed undue social charges,” Murray said.

“However, the French Government stated that these claims could only be made by someone covered for their healthcare by the system of another European country (EU, EEA or Switzerland) and not someone covered by a non-European health system. 

“This was confirmed by the ECJ for a French national living in China in a case in January 2018.”

Foreigners in France

And it’s this ‘healthcare system’ distinction that has become the key detail for Brits in France, clarified by a court ruling from March 2022 on the details of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. 

Social charges are currently set at 7.5 percent for income from an EU country, or 17.2 percent for income from a non-EU country. So income from the UK jumped to the higher rate at the end of the Brexit transition period.

However the ECJ ruling on healthcare cover is the key bit – essentially if you are already contributing to another European country’s social security system, you benefit from the lower rate.

This mainly affects two groups – Brits living in the UK (and therefore covered by the NHS) who have income in France, and Brits who are living in France and who have an S1, which states that their healthcare costs are covered by the NHS.

S1 holders are mainly British pensioners living in France, but the scheme can also apply to other groups including students and posted workers. 

Brits who are living in France and are covered by the French health system pay the higher rate on income from the UK. 

Technically the 7.5 percent rate is a ‘social levy’ rather than the prélèvements sociaux.

The ‘social levy’ is not charged on pensions, so if you are an S1 holder who receives a British pension, you will not have to pay any social charges at all, while certain types of property income may also be exempt from social charges.

Tax

As we stated above, social charges are not a tax (although they are deducted from your income by the tax office).

Taxes on income from the UK is covered by the bilateral dual-taxation treaty between France and the UK, which states that you don’t have to pay tax in France on income that you have already paid tax on in the UK. 

So the first thing to check on your tax bill is whether deductions relate to impôt (tax) or prélèvements sociaux (social charges).

Challenge your tax bill

So what to do if you think you have been incorrectly charged on income from the UK?

If you are an S1 holder, it’s a case of telling the tax office that you benefit from the lower 7.5 percent social levy, rather than the 17.2 percent social charge.

Murray said: “You can state that you are not subject to social charges by ticking boxes 8SH/8SI on your tax form (2042 form) or, if you have been charged at the higher rate, you can claim them back on your personal page on the impots.gouv.fr website.”

If the over-charge relates to a different issue – for example you have been charged both tax and the social charge or charged on exempt income – your first step is talking to the tax office, either in person or over the phone.

This article is a general overview of the tax rules and is not intended as a substitute for financial advice, if your financial affairs are complicated you are always better off getting professional help from an accountant who specialises in international taxation.

FOOD & DRINK

Reader Question: Will French wine taste smoky this year after the wildfires?

After a summer marked by wildfires in France, wine fans across the world are curious whether there will be impacts on Bordeaux wines, many of which found themselves in dangerously close proximity to the flames.

Published: 7 September 2022 16:56 CEST
Question: We all saw the pictures of the wildfires that hit France this summer and many of them were in wine-growing regions like Bordeaux – so will this affect how 2022 wines taste?

Wildfires in France reached record levels during the summer of 2022, with over 62,000 hectares having burned – six times the annual average 2006-2021, according to EFFIS data.  

The fires that ravaged the largest spates of land were located close to wine capital, Bordeaux. In Gironde, the major fires in La Teste-de Buch and Landiras destroyed 7000 and 21,200 hectares respectively. Of the 65 Bordeaux appellations, several exist in the South Gironde area, which was particularly affected by the fires. 

The Liber Pater estate – which produces the most expensive wine in the world – came close to being engulfed in flames during the July Landiras fire, but was saved thanks to a firewall that proved effective. 

Even though the vineyards survived the flames, oenologists and wine fans alike were worried about another threat: the possibility that 2022 vintages would carry a ‘smoky’ taste or otherwise taste different to normal. 

It is a known phenomenon that too much smoke can impact the taste of wine, as was demonstrated by 2021 vintages from California. Several had a distinct smoky taste, which many saw as ‘ruining the wine.’

Olivier Bernard, who manages, the Domaine de Chevalier estate, in Pessac-Léognan, told BFMTV that “the impact of too much smoke is not a myth.” 

So will French wine taste smoky this year?

Most likely not. While some say it is not possible to know for sure yet, the majority of wine experts believe that French wine will be spared from smoky flavouring this year. 

Vineyards got lucky – the prevailing winds came from the north, blowing the smoke away from the grapes and further toward the south. Additionally, the fires occurred while the grapes were still at the early stages of the ripening process. This means that the grapes did not have enough sugar for the molecules from the smoke to contaminate them, which would have led to a smoky taste.

If the fires had happened later in the ripening process, the results would likely have been different.

At the conference at the Institute of Vine and Wine Sciences, near Bordeaux, on August 30th, experts tested the hypothesis that Bordeaux wine would be spared. They conducted over 400 tests to see whether the known compounds that cause a ‘taste of smoke’ in wine were present.

“We winegrowers are not at all worried,” said Dominique Guignard, the president of the Graves AOC, at the conference, adding that “we have a vintage that looks exceptional” in 2022.

Vincent Renouf, the head of the Excell laboratory involved in the testing, told TF1 that the “first analytical results [were] reassuring” and that the potentially contaminating compounds remain at “levels below the threshold of theoretical perception.”

However, further analyses will need to be carried out after the wine ferments to be certain. 

Are there any other worries?

The summer of 2022 has been an unusually hot one – the second hottest summer ever recorded in France – and many wine-growers had to begin their harvests earlier than usual.

This follows the general trend of the climate crisis, which is that the south of France is getting hotter and wine-makers are having to adapt their methods.

There were many reports of grapes shrivelled by the drought and the scorching temperatures so it’s likely that the grape harvest will be smaller than usual, so although the wine might taste good, there’s likely to be less of it.

