FOOD & DRINK

France braces for foie gras shortages this winter

The controversial French delicacy foie gras will be in short supply (and more expensive) this Christmas due to supply shortages and increased production costs.

Published: 9 September 2022 11:38 CEST
A stack of cans of foie gras is displayed at the 58th International Agriculture Fair in Paris, on February 25, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

If you are looking to throw a traditional French Christmas or New Year celebration this year, you may have to consume a bit less foie gras than usual. 

Normally a staple of the holidays, foie gras will be available “in limited quantities” this year, warned Marie-Pierre Pé, director of the Interprofessional Committee of Foie Gras (CIFOG), in French daily Le Parisien on Friday.

READ MORE: The 12 dishes that make up a classic French Christmas feast

With companies producing smaller quantities, “there will be 30 to 40 percent less foie gras on shelves this year,” explained Emmanuel Chardat, director for foie gras at Labeyrie to Le Parisien.

Pé explained that as a result, foie gras -made from the livers of artificially fattened ducks or geese and long the subject of animal rights concerns, will be “inevitably” more expensive this year. 

The shortage in supplies is the result of an intense wave of avian flu that peaked in March 2022 and killed many ducks across France.

The last two winters have been marked by the disease, leading to a loss of over 10 million ducks. France is the top producer and consumer of foie gras – typically raising about 30 million fattened ducks per year. This number dropped to 21 million in 2021 and will only be about 15 million in 2022. 

The lack of ducks due to the spread of disease also impacted breeding during the spring, further amplifying the shortage. 

Regarding production costs, CIFOG reports increases of at least 28 percent since the first half of 2020.

As a result, the foie gras on supermarket shelves this winter will be sparse and more expensive than normally. 

The dish, which is no stranger to controversy, may have already been on the way out, as the French have been decreasing their consumption in recent years due to animal rights concerns.

READ MORE: French mayor’s foie gras ban prompts fury from farmers

While at least 22 million households in France (almost half) still report consuming the dish, production and consumption have fallen sharply since 2015. France went from 18,000 tonnes of foie gras consumed per year in France to 13,900 tonnes in five years. 

FOOD & DRINK

Why French vineyards will be producing more sweet wines in 2022

Several French wine-growing areas, such as Sauternes, are particularly known for their sweet wines, but this year will see an unusual amount of sweet wines produced - here's why.

Published: 8 September 2022 11:18 CEST
Why French vineyards will be producing more sweet wines in 2022

In Opoul, a village located north of Perpignan near the Pyrenees mountains, wildfires raged during the month of June. 

The area is usually home to Côte du Roussillon wines, made from Opoul grapes. While some vines in the area caught fire, others had to be treated with fire retardant, as therefore cannot be consumed.

Other vines survived and have produced a grape harvest, but the smoke has impacted the grapes, meaning they are not fit to produce the normal vintages.

READ MORE: Reader Question: Will French wine taste smoky this year after the wildfires?

Instead, some farmers, like Olivier Soler, will opt to produce natural, sweet wines instead.

The cooperative that Soler belongs to is willing to allow him to produce natural sweet wine instead, because the longer ageing period will allow for the smoky taste to be erased.

“The Opoul vines are normally destined to make Côte du Roussillon, a red wine. Any defect poses a real problem for the integrity of the wine.

“So we decided to use them for a natural sweet wine, which has a 24 and 36 month ageing process. If there is a defect, this length of ageing tends to erase it,” explained Jean-Pierre Papy, director of the Arnaud de Villeneuve cooperative to Franceinfo.

Even though the wine will likely not be bottled around 2025, it represents a way for wine producers to minimise some of their losses from the wildfires.

For most of France’s wine harvest, however, the grapes survived intact and experts say they will be no smokey taste – in fact growers in Bordeaux say that 2022 is shaping up to be an exceptionally good vintage

