VIDEO: Watch Queen Elizabeth II speaking French on her visits to Paris

In the course of her long reign, the British queen met nine French presidents and paid many state visits to France, where she was a very popular figure.
Part of her appeal was undoubtedly her fluent – if quite heavily accented – French, which she was happy to use during visits.
During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, French TV channel France Info put together this video package of her visits, and her French speeches.
Her husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021, was also a fluent French speaker and in fact spent part of his childhood in France.
VIDEO: Watch Prince Philip making a speech in French (with a ‘frog’ joke)
Member comments